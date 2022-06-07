Ask The Trooper: Neon Lights and Tinted Windows

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — State Troopers in West Monroe made an unusual traffic stop Wednesday morning when they came across a vehicle stopped at a green light. At about 1:30 a.m., they came across a gray Ford Explorer stopped in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 165 at the intersection of Lourberta Street. According to authorities, the vehicle was stopped at a green light.
POWHATAN, La. (BRPROUD) – Kelvin L. Jones, 46, of Tacoma, Washington, is awaiting extradition after a recent arrest in Natchitoches Parish. Jones was arrested on Sunday, June 5, after his Kia Soul became stranded on I-49 near the Powhatan exit. It all started around 11 p.m. when deputies with...
Now that the summer is here, it's time to pack up the family and hit the road! Unfortunately, this is also the time of year that Louisiana State Police (LSP) says is the most dangerous to be on the road! In fact, it's called the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer," and it has already begun.
Garage Sales in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake and Other Areas of Southwest Louisiana. Garage sales in Southwest Louisiana. Garage Sales in Southwest Louisiana June 10th, 11th, and 12th. Three family garage sale on Horseshoe Ln in Sulphur. Garage Sale Date(s): Saturday June 11. Garage Sale Time: 7am – 12 pm...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.
More than 25 million Americans will be under a heat alert this weekend as the Southwest portion of the United States braces for record high temperatures. This temperature will be rising in Southwest Louisiana as well. ...dangerous and deadly heat wave is on the way for the Southwest through the...
If you pull a boat on a trailer the Louisiana Department of Wildlife, the Office of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana Department of Revenue want to make your life a little easier. In fact, you could say these state agencies are making it easier for you to get that boat off that trailer and into the water faster.
Three Arrests for DWI on the Water Reported by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. On June 6, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that three subjects were arrested in St. Martin, St. Mary, and Calcasieu parishes for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI).
According to a new study by 1-800 Injured, Louisiana is ranked number seven in the nation for most dangerous roads, and number two for worst road quality. News 10's Danielle Johnson broke down data and explained how one area in Acadiana has already begun updating dangerous roads.
A bill to expand concealed carry gun rights that transformed into a measure to arm classroom teachers in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting massacre never got a final hearing in the Louisiana Legislature, shelving the effort for another year. Republican Oil City Rep. Danny McCormick said he believes...
Austin, TX- Texas Representative Bryan Slaton says he plans to file a bill that would ban drag shows for children. The Texas lawmaker says the shows are too sexually explicit for young viewers. This comes after drag queens performed at a 'Rock the Park' event in Austin over the weekend....
For Lawrence Frank, the cost of gasoline has gone from just an business expense to an obligation that is taking over his life. Frank said he uses his pickup truck to drive from Baton Rouge to his job in Denham Springs daily, and with gas prices in south Louisiana around $4.50, spending the extra money has tampered his flexibility.
CENTER, Texas -- A Shelby County, Texas couple wanted for over a month for a sex-related offense are in custody. Jimmy Moore 58, and Wanda Moore 46, of Huxley, Texas, surrendered to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. Each is charged with prohibited sexual contact, which is a felony 3 offense in Texas.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Twenty-seven years ago, BRF placed Shreveport on the map as a pioneer in molecular imaging by opening Louisiana’s first positron emission tomography (PET) center. Today, BRF is again advancing Shreveport as a leader in the field with the opening of its new $19.5 million, 23,000 square foot Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy (CMIT).
Karl Newman, a longtime federal drug task force officer who was convicted on drug and theft counts before testifying against his former colleague, Chad Scott, was arrested last month after being accused of getting into a fight with his adult niece and punching her in the face, court records show.
Louisiana (KADN) - Governor John Bel Edwards has successfully signed a bill that attempts to curb the state's rising number of catalytic converter thefts throughout Louisiana. Catalytic converter thefts are happening nearly every day in communities. Louisiana lawmakers believe the new penalties of jail time will hold more thieves accountable, and a decrease will be seen statewide.
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to domestic violence deaths, but a new program could change that. “In domestic violence situations where there is a firearm present, you are 500 times more likely to be murdered with a firearm,” said Monica Taylor, Special Projects Coordinator for the Attorney General’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) says it has extended its visitation suspension at all facilities starting Tuesday. In-person visitations will resume on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, according to the OJJ. The OJJ said the visitation suspension is a precaution and there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 […]
