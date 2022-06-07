ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Ask The Trooper: Neon Lights and Tinted Windows

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Louisiana man found asleep at intersection, blames DoorDash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — State Troopers in West Monroe made an unusual traffic stop Wednesday morning when they came across a vehicle stopped at a green light. At about 1:30 a.m., they came across a gray Ford Explorer stopped in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 165 at the intersection of Lourberta Street. According to authorities, the vehicle was stopped at a green light.
brproud.com

Stranded motorist arrested while waiting for tow truck in Louisiana

POWHATAN, La. (BRPROUD) – Kelvin L. Jones, 46, of Tacoma, Washington, is awaiting extradition after a recent arrest in Natchitoches Parish. Jones was arrested on Sunday, June 5, after his Kia Soul became stranded on I-49 near the Powhatan exit. It all started around 11 p.m. when deputies with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Roadside crabbing now requires a license in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Deadly “Heat Dome” Will Affect Southwest Louisiana

More than 25 million Americans will be under a heat alert this weekend as the Southwest portion of the United States braces for record high temperatures. This temperature will be rising in Southwest Louisiana as well. ...dangerous and deadly heat wave is on the way for the Southwest through the...
99.9 KTDY

Do You Pull a Boat Trailer? LDWF and OMV Announce Changes

If you pull a boat on a trailer the Louisiana Department of Wildlife, the Office of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana Department of Revenue want to make your life a little easier. In fact, you could say these state agencies are making it easier for you to get that boat off that trailer and into the water faster.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Louisiana State Police
KTBS

Texas lawmaker wants to ban drag queen shows for kids

Austin, TX- Texas Representative Bryan Slaton says he plans to file a bill that would ban drag shows for children. The Texas lawmaker says the shows are too sexually explicit for young viewers. This comes after drag queens performed at a 'Rock the Park' event in Austin over the weekend....
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Texas couple surrenders in Shelby County

CENTER, Texas -- A Shelby County, Texas couple wanted for over a month for a sex-related offense are in custody. Jimmy Moore 58, and Wanda Moore 46, of Huxley, Texas, surrendered to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. Each is charged with prohibited sexual contact, which is a felony 3 offense in Texas.
kadn.com

New Law Attempts To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft

Louisiana (KADN) - Governor John Bel Edwards has successfully signed a bill that attempts to curb the state's rising number of catalytic converter thefts throughout Louisiana. Catalytic converter thefts are happening nearly every day in communities. Louisiana lawmakers believe the new penalties of jail time will hold more thieves accountable, and a decrease will be seen statewide.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Laws in Louisiana prevent domestic abusers from owning a firearm

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to domestic violence deaths, but a new program could change that. “In domestic violence situations where there is a firearm present, you are 500 times more likely to be murdered with a firearm,” said Monica Taylor, Special Projects Coordinator for the Attorney General’s Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

OJJ: In-person visitation suspension extended as COVID-19 precaution

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) says it has extended its visitation suspension at all facilities starting Tuesday. In-person visitations will resume on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, according to the OJJ. The OJJ said the visitation suspension is a precaution and there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy