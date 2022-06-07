ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top leaker reveals when Apple’s mixed reality glasses will launch

By Chris Smith
 5 days ago
Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote is behind us, with the press conference having checked all the expected boxes. But realityOS was never part of the event. Or better said, Apple didn’t spend any time explicitly talking about augmented (AR) or virtual reality (VR) features that might be used in its first-gen mixed reality headset. Reports preceding the event said the MR glasses might be delayed, and a top Apple insider seems to confirm it. Ming-Chi Kuo has a new launch estimate for Apple’s mixed reality glasses, claiming the realityOS headset will hit stores by this time next year.

The various iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS leaks all turned out to be true. And we got the expected MacBook Air redesign at the event, alongside the powerful M2 chip.

In the process, Apple showed software features that should work great on a wearable device that beams content into your retina. And the M2 chip might power realityOS experiences once the first-gen mixed reality glasses are ready to launch.

That’s just speculation based on all the leaks detailing Apple’s upcoming realityOS glasses, many of which came from Kuo. The well-known analyst claims that the recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China interfered with Apple’s mixed reality headset development. In turn, Apple had to postpone the launch timeframe.

Recent reports from other sources claimed at least one iPhone 14 model might be behind schedule for the same reason.

iOS 16 dictation unveiled at WWDC 2022 would also benefit realityOS glasses. Image source: Apple Inc.

When will the realityOS mixed reality glasses launch?

Kuo is almost always accurate with his Apple predictions. The analyst leverages his supply chain connections in China to leak various new iPhone features long before Apple’s launch events. He’s been a consistent source of details about the upcoming realityOS mixed reality glasses, too.

The leaker offered his take on the expected launch timeframe for the upcoming glasses.

Kuo said that Apple’s mixed reality headset will hit stores about a quarter later than expected. The glasses should launch in the second quarter of 2023, rather than in the March quarter.

Kuo said that the realityOS glasses will reach the EVT stage of development during the September 2022 quarter. That’s the engineering verification test stage where Apple works with suppliers to start manufacturing.

The media launch event will apparently take place in January 2023, with a realityOS development kit to reach developers within 2-4 weeks after the press conference.

Buyers looking to score a realityOS mixed reality headset on release date will be able to preorder it a few months after the launch event. Kuo says preorders will start sometime in the second quarter of 2023. The release date will be in the same quarter, Kuo believes. The headset could hit stores before WWDC 2023.

If this release timeframe is in line with Apple’s plans for the mixed reality headset, the first-gen realityOS glasses should be available to buyers by this time next year.

More Apple coverage: For more Apple news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

#Apple News#Apple Insider#Apple Store#Mixed Reality#Macbook Air
