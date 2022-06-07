Missiles to Ukraine

The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 2:25 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged international pressure to end a Russian naval blockade of Black Sea ports that has choked off his country's grain exports, threatening a global food crisis, reports Agence France-Presse.
CHINA warned the US that it won't hesitate to start a war over Taiwan as it vowed to "crush" the breakaway island. Fears have been looming that Beijing may be emboldened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could seize the opportunity to strike Taiwan. US President Joe Biden has vowed...
The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
A Ukrainian official said their army is running out of ammunition in its battles with Russian forces. In the Mykolaiv region near the frontline in the south of the country, the regional governor called for urgent international military assistance. “Russia's army is more powerful, they have a lot of artillery...
Nairobi, kenya — U.S. officials say they are working with Ukraine to export at least three million tons of grain to combat the world's growing hunger crisis, especially in Africa. Before Russia's invasion, Ukraine was exporting six million tons of grain a month. But Russia's Black Sea naval blockade means grain that could feed 400 million people is stuck in Ukraine.
SINGAPORE — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday that the Russian invasion of his country would harm the international order and cause severe economic losses for several countries. Speaking through a video link to ministers and officials from 42 countries attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a prominent security summit, he underscored the importance of strong action.
The Ukrainian commander in Sievierodonetsk says his forces are taking to the street to counter Russia’s artillery advantage. US Officials say they’re helping move Ukrainian grain to Africa, but is that enough to stop the continent from purchasing Russian grains?
A young generation pressed by war in Ukraine has turned its anger into rap music. Ukrainian volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into the words and loud beats of rap. He has written lyrics during Russian attacks. He said it helps relieve the tension of fighting. “Russian soldiers drink...
Druzhkivka, Ukraine — Air raid sirens wailed and one of the brides wore camouflage trousers as the Ukrainian army took a break from frontline fighting in the east to hold a double wedding Sunday. Two young couples who met just months earlier while serving in the army tied the...
SINGAPORE — The first highway bridge connecting China and Russia opened Friday, the first day of the 3-day Shangri-La Summit in Singapore. Construction of the bridge was completed two years back, but it remained unused because of the coronavirus pandemic. The timing of its opening is significant. Russia and...
TEHRAN, Iran — Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and Iran's hard-line president signed a 20-year cooperation agreement Saturday, a day after Maduro praised the Islamic Republic for sending badly needed fuel to his nation despite U.S. sanctions. In an interview with Maduro after his arrival in Tehran for a two-day...
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea's new foreign minister is a tough-talking veteran female diplomat who speaks fluent English and has decades of experience negotiating with the United States and other major powers. State media on Saturday announced the promotion of Choe Son Hui, who becomes North Korea's first...
Armed with a bright smile and a fistful of campaign flyers, Sarah Legrain works her way through the Curial market in northeastern Paris’ 19th arrondissement, where shoppers banter and bargain in North African Arabic. She accepts a slice of watermelon from a vendor, and chats with a veiled Tunisian...
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday outlined U.S. plans to assist Asian nations, including Taiwan, against an increasingly aggressive China, while managing tension and preventing conflict in the region. “Today, the Indo-Pacific is our priority theater of operations,” he told ministers and officials from 42 countries at the Shangri-La...
GENEVA — U.N. Human Rights Chief, Michelle Bachelet is under fire over her recent trip to China, with critics accusing her of missing an opportunity to condemn Beijing’s forced incarceration of nearly two million Uyghurs in internment camps in the country’s Xinjiang province. Ahead of the U.N....
