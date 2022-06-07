Missiles to Ukraine

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longer range missile systems are on their way to Ukraine as Russia claims it holds...

Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 11

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 2:25 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged international pressure to end a Russian naval blockade of Black Sea ports that has choked off his country's grain exports, threatening a global food crisis, reports Agence France-Presse.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Ukraine Reports Ammunition Shortage

A Ukrainian official said their army is running out of ammunition in its battles with Russian forces. In the Mykolaiv region near the frontline in the south of the country, the regional governor called for urgent international military assistance. “Russia's army is more powerful, they have a lot of artillery...
POLITICS
Voice of America

US to Work With Ukraine to Get More Grains

Nairobi, kenya — U.S. officials say they are working with Ukraine to export at least three million tons of grain to combat the world's growing hunger crisis, especially in Africa. Before Russia's invasion, Ukraine was exporting six million tons of grain a month. But Russia's Black Sea naval blockade means grain that could feed 400 million people is stuck in Ukraine.
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Ukraine Leader Cautions That Russian Blockade May Cause Global Food Shortages

SINGAPORE — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday that the Russian invasion of his country would harm the international order and cause severe economic losses for several countries. Speaking through a video link to ministers and officials from 42 countries attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a prominent security summit, he underscored the importance of strong action.
EUROPE
Voice of America

Ukrainian forces take to the streets to counter Russian artillery

The Ukrainian commander in Sievierodonetsk says his forces are taking to the street to counter Russia’s artillery advantage. US Officials say they’re helping move Ukrainian grain to Africa, but is that enough to stop the continent from purchasing Russian grains?
MILITARY
Voice of America

War Rap: Ukraine’s War Youth Voice Angry Words

A young generation pressed by war in Ukraine has turned its anger into rap music. Ukrainian volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into the words and loud beats of rap. He has written lyrics during Russian attacks. He said it helps relieve the tension of fighting. “Russian soldiers drink...
HIP HOP
Voice of America

Life Goes On as Ukraine Army Holds War Weddings

Druzhkivka, Ukraine — Air raid sirens wailed and one of the brides wore camouflage trousers as the Ukrainian army took a break from frontline fighting in the east to hold a double wedding Sunday. Two young couples who met just months earlier while serving in the army tied the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Voice of America

China, Russia Open Cross-Border Bridge Amid Sanctions, Criticism

SINGAPORE — The first highway bridge connecting China and Russia opened Friday, the first day of the 3-day Shangri-La Summit in Singapore. Construction of the bridge was completed two years back, but it remained unused because of the coronavirus pandemic. The timing of its opening is significant. Russia and...
CHINA
Voice of America

Venezuelan Leader, Iranian President Sign 20-year Agreement

TEHRAN, Iran — Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and Iran's hard-line president signed a 20-year cooperation agreement Saturday, a day after Maduro praised the Islamic Republic for sending badly needed fuel to his nation despite U.S. sanctions. In an interview with Maduro after his arrival in Tehran for a two-day...
WORLD
Voice of America

North Korea's New Foreign Minister: A 'Very Familiar' Face in DC

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea's new foreign minister is a tough-talking veteran female diplomat who speaks fluent English and has decades of experience negotiating with the United States and other major powers. State media on Saturday announced the promotion of Choe Son Hui, who becomes North Korea's first...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Defense Chief Assures Asian Countries Assistance Against Chinese Aggression

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday outlined U.S. plans to assist Asian nations, including Taiwan, against an increasingly aggressive China, while managing tension and preventing conflict in the region. “Today, the Indo-Pacific is our priority theater of operations,” he told ministers and officials from 42 countries at the Shangri-La...
FOREIGN POLICY

