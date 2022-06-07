Woman barricades herself in Jacksonville apartment complex after police say she shot boyfriend

Jacksonville, Fla. — A woman barricaded herself inside an apartment at the Windsor Falls Condominiums Tuesday morning after police say she shot her boyfriend.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting and found her boyfriend, a man in his 60s, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

SWAT units were called to try to get the woman out of her boyfriend’s apartment. Several hours later, she was taken into police custody.

Roads in that area were blocked due to the incident. An Action News Jax viewer who lives there told us police asked her to leave her home this afternoon.

The condo complex is located off Bonneval Road, near the Social Security Office.

