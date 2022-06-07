ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Lauren Sanchez visits migrant children at newly-built educational spaces in Mexico

By Rebecah Jacobs
 5 days ago

Lauren Sanchez is using her presence for good, spending her free time leaning about the lives of those less fortunate than many of us.

The girlfriend of billionaire Jeff Bezos teamed up with This Is About Humanity to visit some of their newly built educational spaces for migrant children in Mexico.

Sanchez reposted a video from This Is About Humanity’s account to her Insttagram page, which shows some clips of her visit with the children.

“Since the beginning of 2021, the number of migrant children reported in Mexico has drastically increased from 380 to nearly 3,500,” the video’s caption reads. “Children are amongst the most vulnerable people in the world. When children migrate, their access to the Right to Play and Learn is at risk.


The caption continues, “Our educational spaces were created in partnership with Fondo Unido México – United Way, This is About Humanity, and the International Community Foundation. We helped build, support and staff these educational spaces (Ludotecas) for migrant children in 7 shelters in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. These learning libraries or ludotecas are intended for the integral development of children and adolescents, whose center of interest is for them to learn through the power of play.”

Clearly, this experience was something special for Sanchez, who got to see how much joy is brought to these children during such a tumultuous time in their lives.

Adamari López honors the sun while attending San Juan Moda

Puerto Rican actress and television host Adamari López traveled to Puerto Rico to support and enjoy San Juan Moda, the island’s biggest fashion event. Serving as the theme for this year’s star-studded event was Discover Puerto Rico’s initiative Sunshine to Spare: a program that created the unique, rich...
