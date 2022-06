The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the teams to frequently use position players as pitchers in blowouts, and they did so again in amusing fashion on Wednesday. Catcher Yadier Molina took the mound in the 8th inning Wednesday with the Cardinals trailing the Rays 11-3. The appearance quickly went viral, including a pair of pitches that somehow got Isaac Paredes off balance enough for a swinging three-pitch strikeout.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO