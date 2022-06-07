Fort Atkinson police reports June 6

Monday, June 6

Officers prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a boat parked on the lawn; advised a homeowner that a damaged screen on their house was a perfect opportunity for a dog to get out of their home in the 800 block of North Fourth Street, a woman who reported that her ex-husband was entering her house to remove property when she is not at home, and a man who was storing his property under the bridge in the 100 block of Mechanic Street that he could not keep it there and he will remove it; documented a complaint about a child not being secured in a safety seat in a vehicle at the intersection of Spry Avenue and South Main Street, and information about a temporary restraining order for a resident in the 100 block of South Fifth Street; successfully completed the monthly Fort Fleet Watch test.

Also, officers stopped a vehicle for what was thought to be inattentive driving but upon inspection it appeared to be a result of mechanical problems with the steering and advised the driver to get the vehicle off the road; spoke with a man in the 1500 block of Radhika Street who felt like his neighbors were harassing him and calling officers on him all the time, and the officer advised the man of the city ordinances and the reason for the calls; responded to a call of a group home client being out of control in the 500 block of Nikka Lane and more staff arrived to help; and chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 400 block of Bark River Drive.

8:17 a.m.: A 30-year-old Illinois man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court.

12:53 p.m.: One student was cited for possession of marijuana and another student was cited for possession of e-cigarettes at Fort Atkinson High School.

1:50 p.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for speeding in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail.