Gnadenhutten Village Council considers park shelter work

GNADENHUTTEN — Village Council members agreed to meet at the park following their May 16 meeting to determine what work needed to be done on the shelter. The work would be completed during the winter months.

Members also discussed catch basins, traffic at the park and vending machines.

They approved April appropriations and paid bills.

Village Administrator Jeff Crites said he would like to hire Mike Conrad as electrical contractor to oversee wastewater treatment plant updates. He will get an expected rate from Conrad.

Crites gave a report on projects being done and an update on the recent water line break.

Council thanked Kevin Gray for the donation to have the reclaimed area hydro-seeded, and Warwick Township, for the use of their roller for the roads.

Councilwoman Keeley Kochman said S. Chestnut Street has multiple speeders and she will try to get license plate numbers.