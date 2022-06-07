ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gnadenhutten, OH

Gnadenhutten Village Council considers park shelter work

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQ5Y9_0g3Mc97P00

GNADENHUTTEN — Village Council members agreed to meet at the park following their May 16 meeting to determine what work needed to be done on the shelter. The work would be completed during the winter months.

Members also discussed catch basins, traffic at the park and vending machines.

They approved April appropriations and paid bills.

Village Administrator Jeff Crites said he would like to hire Mike Conrad as electrical contractor to oversee wastewater treatment plant updates. He will get an expected rate from Conrad.

Crites gave a report on projects being done and an update on the recent water line break.

Council thanked Kevin Gray for the donation to have the reclaimed area hydro-seeded, and Warwick Township, for the use of their roller for the roads.

Councilwoman Keeley Kochman said S. Chestnut Street has multiple speeders and she will try to get license plate numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Local woman turning old building into hotel in Youngstown

A Youngstown historian once described saving the city's old buildings as a triage -- all of them can't be saved so pick the best ones and try. One of the best is the Calvin Center on lower Mahoning Avenue. It's 145 years old and started as a school then was a worship space and rec center. Now the plan is to make it a small hotel.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Gnadenhutten, OH
Channelocity

Most expensive Cleveland neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Cleveland in 2022 is 1,761,000, a 0.06% increase from 2021. This big city has quite a history. "Cleveland began growing rapidly after the completion of the Ohio and Erie Canal in 1832, which connected the Ohio River to the Great Lakes. It further grew as a key manufacturing center during the Civil War, and by 1920 Cleveland was the fifth-largest city in the entire United States."
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in water at Alum Creek State Park

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A body has been recovered at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to an area near the park’s beach for reports of a missing person last seen on a standup paddleboard at approximately 6:15 p.m. ODNR confirmed at 9:50 […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Names revealed in Belmont County bank robbery

The names and charges have been revealed of the two suspects who allegedly robbed a bank in Belmont County.  Jeremy Roger Martin, 30-years-old from Bedford, Ohio, is charged with aggravated robbery, and Deandre Cassius Thorington, 32-years-old from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is charged with aggravated robbery, Martin and Thorington allegedly robbed Premier Bank in St. Clairsville […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Bills#Urban Construction
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtuz.com

Uhrichsville Man Charged with 6th OVI

Mary Alice Reporting – A pre-trial has been set for a Uhrichsville man after he was arrested for his 6th OVI offense. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol charged John Vosick III with operating a vehicle while under the influence after he was stopped, on May 14th, for a moving violation of US 250.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
explore venango

Motor Vehicle Catches Garage on Fire in Sugarcreek

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire companies from across the county responded to a structure fire on Wylie Avenue in Sugarcreek early Tuesday morning. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to Venango County 9-1-1, a call came in at 4:38 a.m. for a vehicle fire that sent a nearby...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Details Emerge of Severe Damage Left Behind By Sugarcreek Fire

SUGARCREEK, Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fire that severely damaged property in Rocky Grove on Tuesday morning have been released. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Chief Ryan Heffernan told exploreVenango.com that the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have started due to an electrical issue in a motorhome.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Cleveland Scene

Yard on 3rd, Geraci's Slice Shop, Opening June 9 in Downtown Willoughby

For years, Lure Bistro was home to one of the best patios in Downtown Willoughby. Starting tomorrow, that space will become an outdoor destination once again when The Yard on 3rd (18042 3rd St.) debuts. Billed as the town's "first food truck yard," the venue promises to bring energy and excitement back to that location.
cleveland19.com

18-year-old woman shot in head at Lorain County event center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated a shooting overnight that occurred in Carlisle Township. According to investigators, deputies initially responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday to an event center on East Avenue for a noise complaint and reports of shots fired from inside the building.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Former Cuyahoga County commissioner Dimora gets new sentence ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 8:. Former Cuyahoga County commissioner Dimora gets new sentence. Cleveland Mayor Bibb, police chief, outline efforts to reduce gun violence. Cleveland schools refuses to arm teachers, despite reduced training requirements. Former Black Shield Association leader sues Cleveland, police, over his firing. NY...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Akron announces 4th of July weekend festivities

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above is from June 29, 2018, when Akron celebrated its annual Rib, White and Blue festival. With less than a month until the Fourth of July weekend, Akron has announced a weekend filled with events to celebrate the holiday. This year,...
AKRON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy