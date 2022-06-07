ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Grandma 'broken' after 11-year-old killed by stray bullet at her home

By Jessie DiMartino
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CD6zA_0g3Mc6TE00

Saniyah "Niyah" Pugh, 11, was sleeping over at her grandmother's Detroit home this weekend when gunfire erupted outside. Bullets penetrated the house, striking and killing Saniyah , who was in a bedroom.

"I heard two pop sounds ... then I heard my daughter scream, 'Niyah got shot!'" Saniyah's grandmother, Lawanda Melton, told ABC News.

"I put a towel over her back to cover her bullet hole. And she was just bleeding so badly out her mouth and nose, but she was still trying to breathe," she said.

MORE: 'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response

When police arrived, "Niyah's hand went limp and she was gone," Melton said.

"My children and my grandson had to step over Saniyah's deceased body," she said.

No one else was hurt in the shooting, which took place around 10:15 p.m. Saturday at Melton's home, Detroit police said. Two people are in custody: one adult and one minor, police said.

Saniyah loved cheerleading, gymnastics and TikTok.

"Saniyah was a very, very beautiful, talented little girl," Melton said.

Melton is now planning her granddaughter's funeral to help Saniyah's distraught mother. The grieving grandmother said the unrelenting gun violence must stop.

"This is my home. This is somewhere that all my kids and myself should always feel safe," Melton said. "There's no safety in these schools for these children, there's no safety in their own homes."

Detroit Police Chief James White spoke out on the case Monday, saying the 11-year-old was "making TikTok videos and laughing one minute and being shot in the back ... the next."

The police chief blamed "irresponsible gun ownership" and "irresponsible use of a weapon."

MORE: Son of Buffalo shooting victim appears before Senate hearing on domestic terrorism

"It is of epidemic proportions right now in our country and in our city," he told reporters.

Melton said, "I feel very broken. I feel very empty. I feel like I was supposed to be able to save her."

"If I could take that bullet a million times over, I would, just for my daughter to still have her daughter, her only child," she said.

Comments / 9

Related
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lynn

LYNN - A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, the Essex District Attorney's Office said Friday. Officers responded to a home on Mudge Street around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the D.A., Jessie...
LYNN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Terrorism#Gun Violence#Bullets#Violent Crime#Tiktok
The Independent

Girl, 7, mauled by Rottweiler in front of 11 year-old brother had ‘life saved by hoodie’

A seven year-old girl mauled by a Rottweiler was saved by her hoodie her parents say, after it stopped the dog from sinking its teeth into her throat.The schoolgirl was left with a gaping wound in her cheek after the dog launched itself at her face outside her home in Dent Close, Worcester.Graphic photos released by the family show the gaping bloody wound and the girl lying on a hospital trolley with her face bandaged up.She was rushed to to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where she had the wound cleaned and stitched under general anaesthetic.The owner of the Rottweiler James...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Convicted Murderer Who Escaped Prison Bus Fatally Shot by Police After Slaying Family of Five

Gonzalo Lopez, who has been on the run since he stabbed a prison bus driver last month, was fatally shot by police officers after he allegedly killed a family of five. CBS News reports that the 46-year-old convicted murderer was shot and killed in a police shootout in Jourdanton, Texas on Thursday. When Lopez engaged with the officers, he was reportedly equipped with an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol, according to Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. No officers were injured in the shootout, which happened around 10:30 p.m. local time in the evening.
JOURDANTON, TX
SCDNReports

Virginia Mom Throws Baby Out Window

Virginia Mom Throws Baby Out WindowVirginia mugshot. Authorities in Virginia say a mother dropped her baby from a Richmond third-floor window and is behind bars. Virginia Man Shoots and Stabs Victim then Gives Cop a Head Butt.
RICHMOND, VA
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
rolling out

Kansas officers shot pregnant Black woman 5 times while her hands were raised

A 26-year-old pregnant Black woman has been critically injured after being shot five times by Kansas police. On May 27, Leonna Hale, and a man, who the Kansas City Police Department suspected of stealing a car were stopped by police while allegedly riding in a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car. Still, eyewitnesses said the officer’s reasoning doesn’t add up to how the attempted arrest occurred. Hale had her hands up and was shot five times.
KANSAS CITY, KS
ABC News

ABC News

692K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy