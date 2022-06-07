ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

A mother is arrested after police say her 2-year-old shot her husband

By Bill Chappell
 5 days ago
Marie Ayala was trying to save her husband's life when deputies came to her home after a report of gunfire. Now she's facing charges of manslaughter and other crimes. Orange County Sheriff's Office

A Florida mother whose son, 2, apparently shot and killed his father is now facing manslaughter charges, after investigators determined that the gun hadn't been stored properly in their home.

"These tragedies are 100 percent preventable," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. Gun owners who don't safely secure their weapons, he said, "are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their homes."

The shooting happened on May 26, when a 911 call of a shooting brought sheriff's deputies to a home in east Orlando shared by Reggie Mabry, his wife, Marie Ayala, and three children, from ages five months to five years.

The deputies found Ayala performing CPR on her husband, who had been shot, Mina said. But Mabry, 26, was pronounced dead after first responders took him to a local hospital.

"It was initially thought based on the evidence that this could be a suicide," Mina said.

But at the hospital, homicide detectives learned Mabry had been shot in the back. And, the sheriff said, "the five-year-old told the authorities it was his two-year-old brother who shot their father."

The gun was left in a room the couple shared with their children and was "easily accessible even to a two-year-old," Mina said.

Investigators also learned that both Ayala and Mabry were convicted felons, and were thus barred from possessing a firearm. The sheriff did not provide an explanation for how the pair of felons were able to obtain the gun.

Under Florida law, loaded firearms must be stored in a locked box or a similar spot, or disabled with a trigger lock if they're in an area where a child under 16 can reach them.

"Now these young children have effectively lost both of their parents," Mina said. "Their father is dead. Their mother is in jail, and a young child has to live their life knowing that he shot his father."

Mina also noted that when Mabry died, the couple was on probation for child neglect and narcotics offenses.

Ayala, 28, now faces several charges, including manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and violating her probation.

Comments / 70

Zachary Taylor
4d ago

what proof do they have it was her gun. properly none. they assume it's her gun ,they are wrong as all outdoors what about innocent until proven guilty

Reply(1)
8
Tamie Hart
4d ago

Although I am not shocked over the father's death by gun shot in the back. I am shocked that a two year old had the ability to wield a gun well enough to shoot the father in the back. Something just doesn't seem so clear cut to me. In my opinion there's an elephant in room no one is mentioning, I'm just saying...

Reply
6
Kurtis Baylor
4d ago

Maybe felons should be able to get gun locks, I don't know they weren't supposed to have a gun but they did, What child agency was visiting the house seems like everything was in plain sight a real nightmare for the children everlasting life!

Reply(3)
7
Black Enterprise

Black Father and 4-Month-Old Son Fatally Shot in ‘Senseless Act of Violence’

A young father and his infant son were fatally shot in North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend in what police are calling a “senseless act of violence.”. Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Darion McClendon, 25, and his 4-month-old son, Da’mari McClendon, were found dead at a home on Morrow Avenue, WSOC-TV reports. Visible bullet holes could still be seen inside a house, and some of the cars parked in front of the residence on Monday morning.
MONROE, NC
Oxygen

Man Suspected Of Shooting Atlanta-Based Rapper 'Trouble' To Death Turns Himself In

The man accused of killing an Atlanta rapper known as “Trouble” has turned himself in to authorities, allegedly with the help of his mother. Jamichael Jones, 33, surrendered to deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night for the murder of Mariel Orr, professionally known as “Trouble,” according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. Orr, 34, was shot to death early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers — about 25 miles east of Atlanta — where authorities say he died on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Florida Mom Charged with Death of 7-Month-Old Boy Left in Bathtub While She Had Her Nails Done

A Miami mom faces charges of aggravated manslaughter after authorities allege her infant drowned in an unattended bathtub while she got her nails done. In the arrest warrant, police allege that 22-year-old Alyssa Jimmie left the victim — 7-month-old boy Prince Mejia — and his 3-year-old brother in a bathtub with the water running while she went into the home's garage to get her nails done at an "at-home manicure station" on May 20, according to the Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
