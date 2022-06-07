Happy Juneteenth! A list of events celebrating the holiday in the Triangle

Juneteenth, the date celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, became a federal holiday in 2021 and this year was named a holiday for thousands of North Carolina state government workers .

The name comes from “June 19th,” as it was this date in 1865 that slavery officially ended. It’s pronounced “joon-TEENth.”

In 2022, Juneteenth will be Sunday, June 19 . The federal holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.

The history of Juneteenth

Susanna Lee , an associate professor of history at NC State whose work focuses largely on the Civil War and Reconstruction, wrote a blogpost about the history of Juneteenth.

“The arrival of Union troops in Galveston, Texas, in June 1865 put into effect, in the furthest reaches of the Confederacy, President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, issued two and a half years earlier,” Lee wrote.

“On June 19, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued an order declaring a potentially revolutionary change, one that threatened the long tradition of white supremacy in the South. General Orders No. 3 declared: “all slaves are free.” June 19 is today celebrated as Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day.”

For the full blogpost, visit news.ncsu.edu/2020/06/what-is-juneteenth .

How to celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth.com has a list of ways to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few:

▪ Read : Read up on the history of Juneteenth and learn how celebrating the holiday has evolved since 1865.

▪ Decorate : Using a Juneteenth theme, decorate your home or office. Gather your family, friends or colleagues together to talk about the holiday and its importance.

▪ Listen : Bring a guest speaker into your workplace to talk about the history and significance of this holiday.

▪ Host : Have an outdoor cookout with traditional Juneteenth foods. Invite friends or neighbors to make it a potluck.

For more ideas, visit juneteenth.com/how-to-celebrate .

Juneteenth events in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill

Here's a list of Juneteenth events in and around the Triangle.

Important: In all cases, please check the website for each event or venue prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates and COVID safety guidelines.

Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, June 11:

Morrisville Juneteenth Celebration : Join the celebration to hear from three distinguished speakers and see a historical reenactment. Enjoy musical performances, stepping and more activities. Where : Cedar Fork Community Center, 1050 B Town Hall Dr. When : June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info : townofmorrisville.org

Afrochella : This annual fundraising event in Raleigh is open to adults 21 and older. African garb is preferred but not required. Tickets begin at $30. Where : Raleigh Union Station, 510 West Martin St. When : June 11, 8 p.m. Info : eventbrite.com

Juneteenth celebrations on Monday, June 13:

Historical Perspectives: Slavery in Wake County and Genealogy : This event is a part of Raleigh’s JCMP Juneteenth Jubilee, a weeklong series of free events in downtown Raleigh to celebrate and honor African American culture. This event will feature speakers to learn about slavery in Wake County and the Wake County Enslaved Persons Project. Where : Downtown Raleigh When : June 13, 6-8 p.m. Info : raleighnc.gov/parks/jcmp-juneteenth-jubilee

Juneteenth celebrations on Tuesday, June 14:

NC Museum of History Community Class Series : This event is a part of Capital City Juneteenth 2022, a collection of Juneteenth events in Raleigh. This online event is a Juneteenth edition of the museum’s Community Class Series: North Carolina Revolutionaries and Freedom Seekers. When : June 14, 7 p.m. Where : Online Info : juneteenthraleigh.org

Musical Reflections: Jazz and Spoken Word at the Park : This event is a part of Raleigh’s JCMP Juneteenth Jubilee, a weeklong series of free events in downtown Raleigh to celebrate and honor African American culture. Enjoy smooth jazz and poetry. Where : Downtown Raleigh central plaza When : June 14, 6-8 p.m. Info : raleighnc.gov/parks/jcmp-juneteenth-jubilee

Juneteenth Celebration : Durty Bull Brewing Company will host a three-day celebration from June 14 to June 16 with live music, theatre screenings, dance parties and more. Where : Durty Bull Brewing Company, Durham When : June 14, 7-10 p.m. Info : facebook.com

Juneteenth Celebrations on Wednesday, June 15:

Juneteenth on Canvas : This event is a part of Raleigh’s JCMP Juneteenth Jubilee, a weeklong series of free events in downtown Raleigh to celebrate and honor African American culture. Paint Juneteenth-inspired art while listening to saxophonist Jashaun Peele. Where : Chavis Park When : June 15, 6-8 p.m. Info : raleighnc.gov/parks/jcmp-juneteenth-jubilee

Exceptional Measures Celebrating Juneteenth : Enjoy performances by Grammy-nominated and nationally competing spoken word artists, as well as the African American Dance ensemble. The event is free, but registration is required. Where : Carolina Theatre When : June 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Info : durhamcountylibrary.libcal.com

Juneteenth Celebration : Durty Bull Brewing Company will host a three-day celebration from June 14 to June 16 with live music, theatre screenings, dance parties and more. Where : Durty Bull Brewing Company, Durham When : June 15, 2-10 p.m. Info : facebook.com

Juneteenth celebrations on Thursday, June 16:

NC Museum of History Film Screening : This event is a part of Capital City Juneteenth 2022, a collection of Juneteenth events in Raleigh.This event will take place in Daniels Auditorium as a part of Museum After Dark. The event is free, but you need to register online. When : June 16, 6-8:30 p.m. Where : NC Museum of History, Daniels Auditorium Info : juneteenthraleigh.org

African Fashion Show : This event is a part of Raleigh’s JCMP Juneteenth Jubilee, a weeklong series of free events in downtown Raleigh to celebrate and honor African American culture. Enjoy a show of fashion for all ages. Fashion by Jacha Trends African Clothing, a division of KroCia, LLC. Where : Downtown Raleigh When : June 16, 6-8 p.m. Info : raleighnc.gov/parks/jcmp-juneteenth-jubilee

Juneteenth Celebration : Durty Bull Brewing Company will host a three-day celebration from June 14 to June 16 with live music, theatre screenings, dance parties and more. Where : Durty Bull Brewing Company, Durham When : June 16, 2-10 p.m. Info : facebook.com

Juneteenth: Freedom Day : This free class explains the history of African American emancipation and how this holiday celebrates African American culture worldwide. The class is being taught by Nareissa Smith, a Durham-based journalist who writes about racial and gender justice issues and a former Howard Law professor. This class is recommended for grades 5 through 9. When : June 16, 7 p.m. Info : varsitytutors.com/courses

Juneteenth celebrations on Friday, June 17:

NC Museum of History Afternoon of Juneteenth Activities : This event is a part of Capital City Juneteenth 2022, a collection of Juneteenth events in Raleigh. Visit the museum to meet members of the US Colored Light Artillery Civil War reenactors and water split-oak baskets, like those used by families at early Juneteenth celebrations, be made. When : June 17, 1-4 p.m. Where : NC Museum of History Info : juneteenthraleigh.org

NC Museum of History Documentary Screening : This event is a part of Capital City Juneteenth 2022, a collection of Juneteenth events in Raleigh. Visit the museum for a free screening of a new documentary film George Henry White: Searching for Freedom. It’s 30 minutes long. When : June 17, 7-9 p.m. Where : NC Museum of History, Daniels Auditorium Info : juneteenthraleigh.org

Juneteenth Karaoke Celebration at Carolina Pines Community Center : This event is a part of Raleigh’s JCMP Juneteenth Jubilee. This event is $10 general admission, $30 VIP.. Where : 2305 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh When : June 17, 8-10 p.m. Info : raleighnc.gov/parks/jcmp-juneteenth-jubilee

Orange County Superior Court special session : This special session will examine a Motion for Appropriate Relief seeking to vacate posthumously the 1947 convictions of four original Freedom Riders in the Civil Rights movement. The court session is open to the public, and it will also be livestreamed. Where : Historic Courthouse in Hillsborough, 106 E. King St. When : June 17, 2 p.m. Info : orangecountync.gov

Juneteenth Hayti Neighborhood : Enjoy live music, drumming, Black Genius classrooms, vendors, food trucks and more during a special edition of the monthly series LIVE! From the Fayetteville St. Corridor Art & Business Walk. This is a free event, but it’s recommended to register in advance. Where : Hayti Heritage Center in Durham When : June 17, 1-9 p.m. Info : eventbrite.com

Juneteenth Joy : A Celebration of Freedom and Gospel Music: Enjoy live music by Grammy- and Dove-nominated artists and Stellar Award-winning vocalists. General admission begins at $50 for members. Where : Joseph M. Bryant Jr. Theater in the Museum Park When : June 17, 7-10:30 p.m. Info : ncartmuseum.org

Juneteenth Jubilee - 2nd Annual Golf Classic : Tickets range from $79 to $1,000. Where : Falls Village Golf Club, Durham When : June 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info : eventbrite.com

Juneteenth Jubilee: Afrofuturism : Check out Afrofuturism-themed art and hear from an esteemed panel of speakers. The panel will discuss the concept of Blackness, Black identity and culture in a future space. The After Dark Celebration will take place at different indoor stages afterwards. Where : The Fruit, 305 S Dillard St., Durham When : June 17, 6:30 p.m. to midnight Info : eventbrite.com

Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, June 18:

NC State Capitol Juneteenth : This event is a part of Capital City Juneteenth 2022, a collection of Juneteenth events in Raleigh. The NC State Capitol will host Juneteenth-themed tours in honor of the holiday. The tours are free, but it’s recommended to register in advance. When : June 18, 10 and 11 a.m. Where : NC State Capitol Info : juneteenthraleigh.org

Dix Park Juneteenth Celebration : This event is a part of Capital City Juneteenth 2022, a collection of Juneteenth events in Raleigh. Bring lawn chairs for musical entertainment, exhibits, African dance groups, children’s activities and more.The event is free, but it’s recommended to register in advance. When : June 18, 1-6 p.m. Where : Dix Park - Harvey Hill, 693 Palmer Dr., Raleigh Info : eventbrite.com

NC Juneteenth Celebration Festival :The festival will feature an opening ceremony, children’s village, fashion show and more. Where : Golden Belt Campus, Durham When : June 18, 1-10 p.m. Info : spectacularmag.com/events/ncjuneteenth

JCMP Juneteenth Jubilee: It Takes a Village : This event is a part of Raleigh’s JCMP Juneteenth Jubilee, a weeklong series of free events in downtown Raleigh to celebrate and honor African American culture. A full day of events at John Chavis Memorial Park for the whole family, featuring inflatables, a splash pad, a DJ and Soul Train Line, a youth aviation event and more. Where : John Chavis Memorial Park When : June 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Info : raleighnc.gov/parks/jcmp-juneteenth-jubilee

Juneteenth 2022 at the Pope House Museum : This two-day event will feature a libations ceremony, rare historic artifacts, walking tours and more. The event is free and open to the public. Where : The Pope House Museum When : June 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info : raleighnc.gov

Juneteenth Poetry Workshops : The Durham Parks and Recreation’s Cultural Heritage Programs Unit is putting on two poetry workshops for teens to study African American poetry. This is a free event, but registration is required. Where : Leigh Farm Park When : June 18, 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Info : anc.apm.activecommunities.com/dprplaymore

Apex Juneteenth Festival : Enjoy performances, food trucks and games for the whole family. Where : The Depot, 220 N Salem St., Apex When : June 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info : thehalle.org

Inaugural Oberlin Village Heritage 5K Run/Walk : Friends of Oberlin Village is a non-profit volunteer-run 501(c)(3) organization honoring Oberlin Village, the only surviving freedman’s village in North Carolina that grew out of a Free Black settlement during Reconstruction, per the event website. The Kids Dash at 9 a.m. is for children 8 and under. There are registration fees for the races. Where : Dix Park When : June 18, 8 a.m. Info : oberlinvillageheritage5k.itsyourrace.com

Juneteenth: Portraits of the Past Breaking the Chains : Join for a Freedom Walk at 11:15 a.m, and stay for vendors, music, giveaways and more. Where : The Dubois Center in Wake Forest When : June 18, 12-3:30 p.m. (Freedom Walk at 11:15 a.m.) Info : wakeforestnc.gov

A Father’s Day x Juneteenth Play Date : Join for a puppet show, family music, kids books and more. It’s $10 for an individual, $20 for a family (up to four people). Be sure to read the COVID policies before attending. Where : Motorco Music Hall in Durham When : June 18, 1-4 p.m. Info : motorcomusic.com/event/juneteenth-play-date

Juneteenth Joy: The Sound, Fashion and Cinema of Freedom : This event will have a dance party with soul music, followed by a screening of the Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul. The event starts at $10 for members. Where : Joseph M. Bryant Jr. Theater in the Museum Park When : June 18, 6-8 p.m. dance party, 8:30 p.m. documentary screening Info : ncartmuseum.org

Sacrifices : Spirit Freedom (formerly Free Spirit Freedom), in partnership with the Orange County Historical Museum and the Northern Orange NAACP, will hold a public afternoon program where attendees can explore the struggle, trauma, triumph and achievements of African Americans. Attend performances, listen to storytelling and take part in discussions about little-known Hillsborough figures. Where : Hillsborough Presbyterian Church When : June 18, 2 p.m. Info : eventbrite.com

Juneteenth at Stagville : Historic Stagville invites visitors to explore the history of emancipation and the struggle for freedom on one of North Carolina’s largest plantations. Visitors are invited to visit the site to remember and honor the ancestors who experienced slavery and freedom at Stagville. Free outdoor guided tours about emancipation and the legacies of slavery will be offered throughout the day. Reservations are recommended. A self-guided tour is also available these days. Where : Historic Stagville State Historic Site, Durham When : June 18, at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Info : eventbrite.com

Juneteenth celebrations on Sunday, June 19:

NC Juneteenth Celebration Cook-Off : The inaugural NC Juneteenth Barbeque Cook-Off will give recognition to Grill Master’s style of food prep. Teams will smoke a half-hog and Boston butts for judging and to sell. The winner will represent North Carolina in the National Juneteenth BBQ Competition in Galveston, Texas. Where : Durham, NC When : June 19, 2-8 p.m. Info : spectacularmag.com/events/ncjuneteenth

Juneteenth 2022 at the Pope House Museum : This two-day event will feature a libations ceremony, rare historic artifacts, walking tours and more. The event is free and open to the public. Where : The Pope House Museum When : June 19, 1-4 p.m. Info : raleighnc.gov

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Juneteenth Celebration : Celebrate Juneteenth with Black-owned small businesses, non-profit expos, kids activities and more. Where : Hargraves Community Center When : June 19, 2-6 p.m. Info : chapelhillarts.org/calendar/juneteenth-celebration

Celebrate Freedom : Celebrate Juneteenth in Cary with music, dance and drums. Where : Old Library Site, 310 S Academy St., Cary When : June 19, 3-4:30 p.m. Info : townofcary.org

The Fire of Freedom : Tickets are $10 for this performance by Mike Wiley. The performance will highlight the life of Abraham H. Galloway, a slave rebel, abolitionist and Union spy during the Civil War. Where : The Cary Arts Center When : June 19, 2:30-7:30 p.m. Info : townofcary.org

Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, June 25: