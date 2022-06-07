Burlington man arrested on assault charges

A Coralville man who allegedly slashed a victim in the face with an edged weapon last month has been taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police say the incident occurred around 2:15 am May 21st at the Hilltop Mobile Home Park on Waterfront Drive. 36-year-old Victor Lara of 1st Avenue in Coralville allegedly struck at and slashed the victim in the face with the weapon without cause. The injury inflicted required significant medical treatment and reportedly will leave considerable and permanent scarring.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO