Burlington, IA

Burlington man arrested on assault charges

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 6, 2022 at approximately 9:38 a.m. Burlington Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 Block of Aetna for a report of an assault involving a knife. Upon officer’s arrival a 43-year-old male victim was...

