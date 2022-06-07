Burlington man arrested on assault charges

A North Liberty man was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting his wife, who he is currently separated from. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm in the parking lot of 32-year-old Caleb Hayes’ Jones Boulevard residence. A witness stated that he heard screaming, and when he came upon the scene, he reportedly saw Hayes throw the woman to the ground. Further investigation determined that Hayes threw her to the ground multiple times. The woman had blood on her clothes and body, and complained of a headache after her head hit the ground during the altercation.
