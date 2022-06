COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two St. Louis area men were among the 31 people charged with conspiracy to riot near a pride event in Idaho. Mitchell Wagner, a 24-year-old Florissant man, and Garret Joseph Garland, a 23-year-old Freeburg, Illinois, man, were each booked on one count of conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. Police said they were among the 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front that were packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO