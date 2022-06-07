MERCEDES PD: Wanted suspect in custody

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes Police arrested a man for aggravated assault (family violence) with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

According to authorities, on June 4 at around 11 a.m. police officers responded to the 700 block of West Business 83 in reference to an assault.

When officers arrived they made contact with a female victim who had bruises on her shoulder, a laceration to her eye, and a broken wrist.

The victim said her boyfriend, Martin Sabas Ortiz, 38 assaulted her with a hammer and held her against her will.

Police said they had attempted to apprehend Ortiz but had fled the scene.

On Monday, authorities executed an arrest warrant and took him into custody. Ortiz was transported to the Weslaco Police Department where he is awaiting arraignment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.