Mercedes, TX

MERCEDES PD: Wanted suspect in custody

By Jesse Mendez
 5 days ago

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes Police arrested a man for aggravated assault (family violence) with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

According to authorities, on June 4 at around 11 a.m. police officers responded to the 700 block of West Business 83 in reference to an assault.

When officers arrived they made contact with a female victim who had bruises on her shoulder, a laceration to her eye, and a broken wrist.

The victim said her boyfriend, Martin Sabas Ortiz, 38 assaulted her with a hammer and held her against her will.

Police said they had attempted to apprehend Ortiz but had fled the scene.

On Monday, authorities executed an arrest warrant and took him into custody. Ortiz was transported to the Weslaco Police Department where he is awaiting arraignment.

ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD releases statement on employee deaths

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District has released a statement following the death of two district employees. Friday morning, San Benito PD responded to a two-vehicle crash. As a result of the crash, two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials later confirmed the men as San Benito […]
SAN BENITO, TX
