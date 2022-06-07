ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch: Man pursued by bear forced to use bear spray

By David Strege
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfRgT_0g3Mapjk00

A wildlife photographer taking photos of a bear from long range in Prince Albert National Park suddenly became the focus of the bear, which began to pursue him and got a bit too close, forcing the man to use bear spray.

The video below shows the encounter.

Curtis Matwishyn, based out of the hamlet of Waskesiu Lake in Saskatchewan, was shooting photos of the bear with his long lens from 100 meters away.

“I was upwind of the bear and it definitely smelled me. It started to walk towards the trail so I also positioned myself further down the trail to get a photo as it crossed it,” Matwishyn wrote in his Facebook post. “It got to the trail then started walking towards me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0hFm_0g3Mapjk00

When the bear closed to within 40 meters, Matwishyn put the camera down and started talking to the bear “so it knew I was a human.” He continued down the trail and veered off it to give the bear an easy path to pass him by.

“When it turned off the trail and started following me, I started shouting and waving my arms over my head to try to scare it off, but it was not phased by that,” he wrote.

He began videotaping as the bear continued to follow him, calmly saying “Hey bear, it’s okay…Hey bear, get out of here, I’m leaving…Whoa bear.”

The bear kept following as Matwishyn walked backward, pointing a can of bear spray in the animal’s direction, as seen in his Instagram and Facebook video posts.

“After about five minutes of the bear following but never directly charging me, I decided to discharge my spray and thankfully it worked as designed,” Matwishyn wrote.

The bear immediately turned and went away.

Many commenters on the Facebook post offered opinions (and criticisms) on what he did wrong, though others told him he did everything right. Even Matwishyn wished he had done one thing differently.

“In hindsight I likely should have discharged the bear spray earlier and likely will do so in the future, but there was also a strong wind and I needed to make sure I was upwind of the bear and spray,” he wrote. “Hopefully this encounter will help the bear learn to run from humans rather than approach them as continued behavior like this can lead to the destruction of a bear.

“Also for the people wondering, this was taken in a National Park in Canada so it is not legal to have a gun for protection, and I believe there are studies that show bear spray is actually a more effective deterrent than a gun.”

The encounter serves as a friendly reminder to always carry bear spray when you’re in their territory.

Photos courtesy of Curtis Matwishyn.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Texas coroner reveals what happens to school shooter’s body and recalls heartbreak of identifying dead kids in classroom

THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
Outdoor Life

Photographer Captures Images of Large Male Grizzly Killing Another Bear in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park visitors in Wyoming witnessed a ferocious attack, in which a large, male grizzly mortally injured a sub-adult bear. Tourists were drawn to the roadside area to observe the young grizzly male that had been frequenting the region for about three weeks, says Paul Allen, a long-time visitor to the park, and noted photographer who has a home nearby in Idaho.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Spray#Shooting
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Upworthy

This is Eva the hero dog. She fought a mountain lion that attacked her owner on a hike.

Content Warning: Some readers may find the images disturbing. Eva was on a walk with her pet parent Erin Wilson, 24, down a hiking trail to the Trinity River in remote Northern California when they were confronted by a mountain lion. The wild animal scratched Wilson. Eva's canine instincts kicked in and she tackled the cougar. The two animals tussled until the owner and a kind stranger stepped in. The dog sustained several injuries during the fight but is now on her way to a full recovery. While animal attacks of this nature are uncommon, a game warden from California's Department of Fish and Wildlife cautioned hikers, NPR reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Yellowstone Ranger Goes Matador To Avoid Elk Ramming

Another incident involving an animal and a human being at Yellowstone National Park was caught on film and has gone viral. However, a massive Bull Elk went after a park ranger's vehicle in this instance, instead of the usual provoking of animals by humans we're accustomed to seeing. Yellowstone National...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy