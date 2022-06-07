ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E3 will return next year, according to the ESA

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
The sudden cancelation of E3 this year left many wondering if it’ll ever return, especially with Summer Game Fest filling in for now. However, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) isn’t giving up on E3.

During an interview with The Washington Post, ESA president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis reiterated that E3 will return in 2023 with a physical event.

“We’re excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event,” Pierre-Louis said. “As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there’s a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great.”

Many don’t think of E3 as this vital pillar of the games industry anymore, especially with publishers like Microsoft and Capcom putting on independent showcases.

“I think what’s great about all this experimentation is that companies of all sizes are trying to figure out what works best to promote the product and the content that they are looking to share with consumers,” Pierre-Louis continues. “And I think there is a space for a physical show; I think there’s an importance of having digital reach. Combining those two, I think there is a critical element of what we think E3 can provide.”

As someone that’s attended E3 multiple times, there’s definitely a solid argument here. Syncing up with publishers for demos or presentations is much easier when everyone is all in one place.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

