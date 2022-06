The New York Rangers lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 and face elimination for the third consecutive series. An inability to score at even strength, difficulty clearing the crease, and too many turnovers that lead to offensive chances against are why they are in this position. However, the referees decision to swallow the whistle in the third period in order to not influence the outcome of a tie game likely had the opposite effect.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO