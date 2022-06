BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The shooting of a teenage girl in Macon is under investigation. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they say their deputies were called to the 2400 block of Recreation Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived, they were told a 17-year-old girl had been hit by a bullet. The girl was taken to the hospital in a private car and is listed in stable condition.

