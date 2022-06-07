Rob Astorino on his run for New York State Governor

Republicans may be headed for a primary in New York’s 23rd Congressional District after Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-27) was pressured to drop his bid. Former real estate CEO and 2010 gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino announced his bid for the seat Saturday. Friday morning, New York Republican Chair Nick Langworthy announced he is now in the race.
Nearly $3 million will be available for feeding low income, rural, tribal, and remote New Yorkers, according to an announcement from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office. At this point, $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas.
Back in 2021, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature worked out a plan to help provide some tax relief for homeowners in 2022. Those tax refund checks are starting to make their way into the mailboxes of homeowners throughout New York. The 2022 Homeowner Tax...
The summer in New York State is about to begin and most of us will be spending a lot more time outside in the yard or around the house. But not every neighbor is as friendly as you would like them to be. We have all heard that "fences make great neighbors" but that comes with a limit here in New York State.
The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you thought only buildings and places of businesses could be abandoned, think again!. Did you know that New Jersey has a whole entire abandoned town? Up...
We're still about four and half months away from Halloween and the spooky season across New York State, which is one of the best regions in the country for the month of October. That's because New York State has perfect fall foliage and temperatures to get into the spooky spirit.
It's going to be a great, but long night tonight. As you know, I have been hard at work building a grassroots organization to promote "Common Sense" policies across NJ. We have now topped 48,000 members and are represented in all 21 counties. Many members are volunteering their personal time...
NEW YORK (PIX11)– Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, is coming to New York City to speak at a conservative event in Chelsea Piers this weekend, but the community does not want the controversial politician to come to the Big Apple. In April, DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues. Chelsea […]
One of Western New York's major thoroughfares is about to see a long-overdue facelift. The stretch of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway between Buffalo and Rochester, more commonly known in these parts as "The 90", sees its fair share of motorists each year. According to New York State, over 14.6 million of them travel the stretch of the 90 between Rochester and Buffalo each year.
New York State is leading the nation and getting stronger gun laws than ever before. Following the string of horrific mass shootings in The United States and right here in Buffalo, NY, Governor Hochul has put new laws in place that will have an immediate impact on gun ownership in the state.
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 54. Cloudy, breezy, showers. 5-day forecast. POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FIERY CRASH: A police-car chase ended in a fiery crash near Oakwood Cemetery Monday evening. The car was being chased in connection with an ongoing investigation, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed Monday. There were two suspects in the car at the time, he said. (Video) (Screenshot courtesy Toni M. Horrace)
New Jersey’s primary election yielded no surprises, including low turnout. Most of the action, limited as it was, involved congressional districts in North Jersey. In South Jersey, all three incumbents faced challengers, though they prevailed as expected. Democratic incumbent Donald Norcross held off his progressive challenger Mario DeSantis, a...
After a relatively good weather weekend across the State of New York, the weather has taken a turn for the worse on Tuesday. Monday saw humid conditions with partly sunny skies, but Tuesday features all-day rain with thunderstorms that are passing through Central New York, and pop-up thunderstorms in Western and Upstate New York.
WILLSBORO, N.Y. — Residents in Essex County and Franklin County said they are feeling the hole in their wallet from high gas prices. Despite New York state's current tax suspension, which saves drivers sixteen cents per gallon. "It seems like [the prices] have gone up," said Sophie Janeway, a...
New York State lawmakers have taken a step toward banning the sale of Dogs, Cats, and rabbits at pet shops in the state. Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal from Manhattan proposed the Bill that would ban the sale of animals in pet stores across the state. According to lawmakers, the end...
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — With inflation continuing to take a toll on Americans’ finances, New Jersey politicians are worried about those who are behind on their utility bills. They say hundreds of thousands of customers could soon have their utilities shut off.
As Eyewitness News was filming in a Camden neighborhood, “Maria B” drove up to check in on her parents and check out what we were doing on their street.
Unable to work after a car crash, she shared how tough it’s been to afford anything — from gas to utilities.
“Oh, it’s awful,” she said. “Especially now with the summer, you...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
Comments / 8