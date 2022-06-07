ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police take man into custody for making scene, having gun at east Tulsa dealership

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Officers took a man into custody for having a a gun at an east Tulsa car dealership and running from police.

Tulsa police said the man made a scene outside of Don Carlton Honda near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive Tuesday afternoon.

They said the man had a gun inside a vehicle and may have been having a mental health episode.

Police were called to the dealership and used a pepper ball to get him out of the car, and the man ran from officers. He was taken into custody.

The man apparently did not aim the gun at anyone or make specific threats. It’s unclear if the man faces any charges.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mental Health#Okla#Car Dealership
