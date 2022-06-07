ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins Open OTA 3 Observations

By Alain Poupart
 2 days ago

The Miami Dolphins provided their final look of the offseason with a practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

The South Florida media got their final look at the Miami Dolphins this offseason when the team conducted its second OTA of the week.

The Dolphins are scheduled to practice Thursday and Friday, but those practices will be closed.

Unlike the minicamp last week, this final week of OTAs is voluntary and that was reflected in the attendance, which in turn might have played a role in the practice looking clearly less intense.

There were no Tua Tagovailoa deep passes to Tyreek Hill on this day, but that was never going to happen because Hill was among those players who wasn't on hand.

Tagovailoa did have a long touchdown pass during a team drill, a 59-yard hook-up with wide receiver Cody Core, but it came on a play where there appeared to be a penalty early on and several players looked like they stopped.

On the flip side, Tagovailoa's last pass ended in a 60-yard pick-six by linebacker Duke Riley, who jumped a slant route by Hunter Long.

Overall, Tua completed 6 of 8 passes after starting off 6-for-6.

His best was a completion down the left sideline to Salvon Ahmed, who beat rookie linebacker Channing Tindall on a wheel route.

Teddy Bridgewater also had a long touchdown pass on the last play of practice, but it came after Sam Eguavoen came up on him on a pass rush and stopped — because this was practice.

Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson did not have a long completion.

ATTENDANCE REPORT

Along with Hill, others who were not in attendance included cornerback Xavien Howard, tight ends Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen, offensive lineman Robert Jones, tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Trill Williams.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. was in attendance but did not practice, as were cornerback Byron Jones and fullback Alec Ingold.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis wore the orange jersey as the practice player of the day for Monday, and his musical selections started with "Sweet Home Alabama" and ranged from Alicia Keys to James Brown to Meek Mill and 50 Cent.

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

-- After being barely visible in the first four practices open to the media, rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma had a couple of nice catches, including a nice grab of a Bridgewater pass thrown behind him on a slant.

-- River Cracraft was on the receiving end of Tagovailoa's first two completions and the first by Bridgewater.

-- Before getting beat by Ahmed, Tindall broke up a short Thompson pass over the middle intended for Cethan Carter.

-- Jaylen Waddle made a really nice catch when he slid to get his hands under a low throw by Tagovailoa.

Miami, FL
AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

