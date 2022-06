SHERMAN — When a Sherman woman returned to her home in the early morning hours of May 30, she found her home ransacked, according to an arrest warrant. Her flat screen television mounted to the wall had been smashed. The food inside her fridge was scattered on the kitchen floor. Someone had punched her air conditioner, breaking the plastic grill, and her nightstand’s upper drawer was now on the floor, the arrest warrant said.

