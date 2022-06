CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the midst of Friday night’s walk-off celebration by the Guardians in their 3-2 win over the A’s, a scuffle broke out between the two teams. Myles Straw, on deck when Oscar Gonzalez scored the winning run on Luke Maile’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, had moved up to the plate to tell Gonzalez if he needed to slide or not. Oakland left-hander Sam Moll, who gave up the sacrifice fly to Maile, was backing up the plate as right fielder Ramon Laureano threw home.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO