Ashe County, NC

Ashe County Wildlife Club hosting youth day on June 18

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Wildlife Club will host a Youth Day on Saturday, June 18 at the club located at 3220 Big Peak Creek Road, Laurel Springs, NC beginning 8 a.m.

Youth thru 14 years old will fish in Trout Lake, shoot BB guns and clay targets.

A Hotdog lunch will be served at the clubhouse and there will be drawings for prizes including fishing outfits and BB guns. Youth accompanied by an adult will sign up at the Clubhouse. Club members will be present.

There will be no charge for any of the activities. Bring a young person and enjoy a day at the Wildlife Club.

