Duneland Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for Community Awards

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for its Community Awards.

The awards will be presented during the chamber’s awards luncheon July 20.

Nomination forms are available on the chamber’s website . Nominations are due July 6.

The awards include:

Putting Duneland on the Map Award: Honors an individual or organization whose achievements have brought state and/or national recognition to the Duneland area.

Business Renovation Award: Honors a business owner who has made a significant improvement to his or her businesses.

Construction Award: Recognizes entrepreneurs who have made a significant investment of new construction in the Duneland community.

Humanitarian of the Year Award: For an individual or organization that actively promotes and/or provides humanitarian services to the Duneland community.

Volunteer of the Year Award: Honors an individual who has actively dedicated his or her time for service of the Duneland Chamber and community.

Golden Achievement Award: Honors outstanding seniors who are at least sixty years of age, residents of the Duneland community, and have demonstrated substantial commitment to the Duneland community by providing significant service and leadership to church, business, civic or service organizations, community involvement and development.

Serviceman of the Year: For an individual who gives selflessly to the emergency services of the Duneland community.

Ashley’s Jewelry Duneland Distinguished Woman Award: For a resident of the Duneland community who demonstrates a spirit of humanitarianism, provides valuable service to her business or profession, and exhibits initiative and creativity while assisting other women in reaching their full leadership potential.

Nominations will be reviewed by the chamber’s nominating committee, with the exception of the Duneland Distinguished Woman Award, which will be reviewed by previous honorees.

For more information, call (219) 926-5513 or visit the chamber’s website .

The post Duneland Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for Community Awards appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .