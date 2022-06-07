ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s here: This SLO County gas station is charging $7.15 per gallon

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago

San Luis Obispo County gas prices are continuing their meteoric rise — and at least one station just crossed a major threshold.

The Shell station in Shell Beach was charging $7.15 for a gallon of gas as of Monday evening, making it one of the first local stations to start charging more than $7 since price began rising earlier this year.

According to GasBuddy.com , the average cost of a gallon of gas in the county was $6.37 as of Sunday — the highest average price in its record.

GasBuddy also tracks individual gas station prices: As of Monday it appears no other SLO County station was charging more than $7 per gallon, though prices can lag because they are crowdsourced by drivers.

It’s all but guaranteed that some other stations will follow suit in the coming days.

According to GasBuddy, the nation’s average gas price has risen for seven straight weeks as of Monday, with an average of $4.85 per gallon.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a release . “It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average.”

As of Monday, the average price of a gallon of gas in California was $6.35.

