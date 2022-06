FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville's 2022 Gulley Park Summer Concert Series is set to start Thursday, June 9, and is free to the public. Route 358 will take the stage at the Gulley Park Gazebo from 7-9 p.m. The following series of concerts will take the stage at the same time on the following Thursdays: June 9, 16, 23, and 30, and on July 7 and 14.

