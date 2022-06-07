8 Great Sunglasses Styles For Men

A couple mornings every month I log onto my favorite sneaker shopping apps with hopes of winning an opportunity to purchase the hype shoe-de jour. It’s almost always a soul crushing exercise. Partially because I almost never win. But mostly because on those rare occasions when I do win the raffle and the shoes, I am always seized by the realization that countless other dudes coveted those same shoes and got them and even more bros wanted them and got left out. It’s a funny thing: Doggedly pursuing an acute sense of personal style while simultaneously longing for an item that is, I am sorry to say, common.

