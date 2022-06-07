ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

8 Great Sunglasses Styles For Men

Fatherly
Fatherly
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An alternative to the traditionally rounded edges of aviators are these...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

The Best Gifts For Every Type of Dad

Dads are a diverse bunch. Some love playing video games from the couch at home, others prefer watching sports in packed stadiums. Some fathers workout regularly while others work non-stop to provide for their family and to secure their future. No matter what type of dad is in your life, he deserves the perfect Father’s Day gift. Thankfully, there are plenty of amazing options just waiting to be discovered at Sunglass Hut.
MUSIC
Fatherly

The Hunt for the Perfect Sneakers

A couple mornings every month I log onto my favorite sneaker shopping apps with hopes of winning an opportunity to purchase the hype shoe-de jour. It’s almost always a soul crushing exercise. Partially because I almost never win. But mostly because on those rare occasions when I do win the raffle and the shoes, I am always seized by the realization that countless other dudes coveted those same shoes and got them and even more bros wanted them and got left out. It’s a funny thing: Doggedly pursuing an acute sense of personal style while simultaneously longing for an item that is, I am sorry to say, common.
APPAREL
Fatherly

Give Summer Vibes With A Great Floral Shirt

When it comes to men’s fashion, summer can be a difficult season to dress for. Looking great is paramount, of course, but so is staying cool and comfortable. For many guys, ditching sweaters and pants in favor of short-sleeved shirts and shorts means sacrificing style, but as Chris Pine has boldly declared with this garden party-inspired embroidered linen shirt, that’s not always true. Summer can also be the season of (almost) anything goes, meaning bright colors, tiki prints, and tropical-inspired getups that match your mood as well as the weather.
APPAREL
Fatherly

This Is How You Wear A 5 O’Clock Shadow

Not so long ago, showing up to any “occasion” with a 5 o’clock shadow was the social equivalent of rolling up to a wedding wearing ripped jeans. Nowadays, however, a touch of stubble is coveted, a look that’s slightly rugged while sleek and refined. A good 5 o’clock shadow can help accentuate your face’s contours for an effortless, sexy, and masculine look. Case-in-point is actor Oscar Isaac, whose approach to a well-groomed look (which includes a very tidy 5 o’clock shadow) is as finely nuanced as his award-winning craft.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses
Fatherly

4 Refreshing Bourbon Slush Recipes to Whip Up This Summer

Frozen drinks are a summer staple for a reason: they’re easy to whip up and The margarita reigns over most blenders and few can deny the sublime indulgence of the Piña Colada. But the Bourbon Slush, a sweet, frosty whiskey concoction that sips like a roadside slushie, is a heat-beating, easy-to-whip-up drink worthy of your frozen cocktail rotation.
RECIPES
Fatherly

These Are Our 10 Favorite Grills Right Now

There are multiple routes to outdoor cooking greatness. People have varying priorities and skill levels, and fortunately, the ever-expanding backyard cooking market provides plenty of dream grill candidates regardless of your preferred methods. We’ve been busy testing out all types of grills over the past couple of months to find an array of options for you. From the classic to the technologically advanced, we’ve got you covered with grills for every occasion.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

WTF? Slasher Horror Winnie-the-Pooh Movie Is Very Real

Most of us have happy memories from Winnie-the-Pooh whether that’s from falling in love with the characters when we were a kid or sharing those stories with our kids. But if you’ve seen some promos for a slasher horror movie starring Winnie and been confused, it’s real. Winnie-the-Pooh is entering a new genre. Here’s what we know.
MOVIES
Fatherly

8 Crazy Waterslides to Fuel Your Backyard Adventures

Is there more fun than a waterslide on a blazing hot summer day? Yes. An absolutely ginormous over the top, gaudy, and ecstatically fun water slide on a blazing hot summer day. The following nine slides range from really over the top to unapologetically radically over the top. Enjoy.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Fatherly

The Best Bodyweight Workout — You Can Do on a Playground

Those moments between sandbox supervision and monkey bar madness are an opportunity to get fit. Really. The equipment is all around you. All you need to do it hang, pull, swing, and dip your way into shape. Why should the kids have all the fun?. “The playground is like the...
WORKOUTS
Fatherly

10 Father's Day Gifts For Your DIY-Loving Dad

While they may no longer need to spend their days hunting and gathering, many dads (including myself) still possess that same kind of passionate do-it-yourself mindset. As a species, dads like to be in charge of their own destinies, use their hands to build stuff, and see projects through from humble beginnings to glorious finish. (Is there anything better than that payoff?)
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

Fatherly

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy