PaceGoGetters: Camila Rivera

Works Featured Ponder Daily Life With Play and Rigor. The Pace University Art Gallery in Lower Manhattan is pleased to present “Dallies,” a solo exhibition of paintings, photographs, and mixed media works by Wyatt Kahn. The “Dallies” exhibit is on view concurrent with Kahn’s “Life in the Abstract,” an exhibition of seven monumental new Cor-Ten steel sculptures at City Hall Park, presented by the Public Art Fund. Just across Park Row from each other, both exhibits opened with public previews. “Dallies” will be on view in the gallery through September 9, 2022.
