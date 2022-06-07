PaceGoGetters: Camila Rivera

Once a month, a mobile food pantry rolls onto Pace’s Westchester Campus and staff and students from across the community—with special support from the Center of Community Action and Research; Student Engagement; and the Division of Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion—gather. There, volunteers distribute food to any member of the Pace Community who needs the support, no questions asked. It feels less like a food pantry and more like a farmer’s market. Why? Because the volunteers know that there is no shame in food insecurity.

