ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy & More to Perform at 2022 Made In America Music Festival

By Neena Rouhani
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Expect nothing less than all-stars from Jay-Z ’s 2022 Made In America music festival. On Sept. 3-4, headliners Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator will take the stages at Philly’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway, along with a number of acts across genres including Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate Mcrae, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monét and Ryan Castro.

Prioritizing the multicultural musical surge happening stateside, the festival also enlisted some of the biggest international acts, including Nigeria native Burna, Dominican rapper Chimbala, and Mexican band Fuerza Regida, in addition to a plethora of local fan favorites.

Headliner Bad Bunny is coming off of the blockbuster success of his fifth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti , which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, and at the time marked the year’s biggest week for any album: 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to Luminate. Meanwhile, Tyler, the Creator will be right at home on stage, coming off of his $32.6 million-earning tour earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Made In America Festival (@miafest)

Tickets are available now , and include both days of performances. General admission tickets are $150, while a VIP pass is going for $750. According to the festival’s website, COVID-related health measures — including proof of negative COVID-19 test result, full COVID-19 vaccination or masks — may be required, however no set decision has been announced yet.

This year’s iteration of the two-day music festival marks its 10-year anniversary, since its debut with founder Jay-Z as the headliner, alongside rock band Pearl Jam. On top of bringing superstar and up-and-coming musicians alike to Philly, Made In America also generated over $150 million in economic impact for the city since its inception in 2012. On Labor Day weekend, the festival will highlight groups including Black Voters Matter, HeadCount, ACCT Philly Animal Welfare and United in Community.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

SZA Celebrates 5 Years of ‘Ctrl’ With Deluxe Edition Featuring 7 Unreleased Tracks: Listen

Click here to read the full article. SZA is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her debut album, Ctrl. On Thursday (June 9), the singer surprised dropped the deluxe edition of the critically acclaimed album, which features seven additional tracks. The previously unreleased songs are an alternative version of single “Love Galore,” “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Awkward,” “Jodie” and the lead track from the deluxe release, “Tread Carefully.” SZA first teased the release of unreleased tracks from the 2017 album via Twitter on June 6. “Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5…me thinks,” she wrote at the time. The singer later added in a...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Anna Lunoe, Marshmello & Khalid, The Chainsmokers & More

Click here to read the full article. This week in dance music: We spoke with white hot U.K. producer HAAi on the occasion of her new album, the video for Daft Punk and The Weeknd‘s “I Feel It Coming” reached a casual billion views on YouTube, Acraze continued to do it to it by signing with Capitol Records in partnership with Thrive Music, in honor of Pride Month we ranked the top 60 LGBTQ anthems of all time, ODESZA dropped a new single ahead of their hotly anticipated album coming next month, Claude VonStroke’s venerable Dirtybird Campout West Coast dropped...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Stick Figure Drops New Single With Slightly Stoopid During Sell-Out Tour

Click here to read the full article. Stick Figure has released “Way of Life,” a new song featuring fellow American reggae stars Slightly Stoopid. It’s the lead single off of Stick Figure’s upcoming album, which is in the final stages of production and set to be released this year. The single has the classic Stick Figure sound, blending the dub reggae influence of King Tubby and Barrington Levy with the modern tropical house influence of Kygo. “I’ve always been intrigued by the soundscapes and reverbs used in Tropical House music,” Scott Woodruff, professionally known as Stick Figure, tells Billboard. “There is...
MUSIC
Billboard

BTS, Halsey, Pharrell Williams & More: Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. It’s new music Friday, which means that there’s a plethora of fresh tunes to listen to.  One of the biggest K-pop groups in the world has made their return, while one of the group’s former collaborators debuted a new track, and a power player in hip-hop and R&B has put out a long-awaited solo track. After moths of waiting, ARMY finally has Proof — BTS‘ anthology album, which takes listeners on a journey of their biggest hit singles and deeper cuts, as well as previously unreleased demos and tracks. Released as a celebration of the K-pop...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Jay Z
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Lil Tjay
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Tate Mcrae
Person
Snoh Aalegra
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Key Glock
Billboard

Kid Cudi Premieres ‘Do What I Want,’ Lights Up Day 1 During Headlining Set at 2022 Governors Ball

Click here to read the full article. “I’m the master of ceremonies, and I’ve come to show you a good time,” Kid Cudi told the sea of Governors Ball festival-goers during his second headlining set at the festival on Friday (June 10). The 11th iteration of the annual festival launched earlier in the day with a packed lineup of pop, dance, hip-hop, and alternative rock music. For the second straight year, the festival took place at Citi Field in Queens, New York, rather than its usual turf on Randall’s Island. After fiery performances from Jack Harlow, Quinn XCII, Black Pumas, Skepta, A$AP...
QUEENS, NY
Billboard

Lizzo Honors Female Friendship With Bouncy New Song ‘Grrrls’: Listen

Click here to read the full article. Calling all ladies: This one’s for you. Lizzo dropped her new single “Grrrls” on Friday (June 10) — the second off her upcoming album Special — and it’s all about showing the love for her inner circle of best girl friends. “Where my girls, where my girls at?” the 34-year-old pop star sings on the track, her voice leading the charge over a bouncing bass beat and a repeating “wooo” vocal sample. “This the type of fight I’m looking for.” Ahead of the song’s release, Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate its arrival with a slow-motion...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

‘The Art of Capturing Art’: Vocal Producers’ Quiet Impact on Top 40 Pop

Click here to read the full article. Back in April, one of the music industry’s most hush-hush jobs was thrust into the spotlight. Chris “Tek” O’Ryan, a producer who specializes in making vocals gleam, sued Justin Bieber’s company, JRC Entertainment, and the singer’s manager, Scooter Braun, alleging that they backed out of a deal to pay him a percentage of revenue on many Bieber tracks that he worked on. “Having now been effectively cast aside by the artist he spent more than a decade helping to build up, Tek has no choice but to turn to the courts to ensure...
MUSIC
Billboard

Def Leppard, Paul McCartney & All the Acts With Billboard 200 Top 10 Albums Each Decade Since the ’80s

Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard joins an elite group of acts – and is one of just three groups – with a newly charting top 10 title on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the 1980s, ‘90s, 2000s, ‘10s and now the ‘20s. The band’s latest studio effort, Diamond Star Halos, bows at No. 10 on the June 11-dated list. Def Leppard scored its first Billboard 200 top 10 with Pyromania, which first reached the tier on the March 12, 1983-dated tally, eventually peaking at No. 2 on the May 14, 1983, chart. The group hit the top 10 once more in the 1980s with Hysteria, which started its top 10 run on Aug....
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Made In America Festival#United States#United Nations#Burna Boy More#Toro#Dominican#Mexican#Un Verano Sin Ti#Luminate
Billboard

Black Music Month: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ 10 Years Later with Producer Sounwave

Click here to read the full article. In honor of Black Music Month, Billboard‘s R&B/hip-hop team will be celebrating four prestigious albums: Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city, Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool, Brandy’s Full Moon and the Soul Food Soundtrack. For the first installment of the series, Billboard spoke with Grammy-winning producer Sounwave on the creation and impact of Lamar’s major label debut good kid, m.A.A.d city, which became the first hip-hop studio album to spend over 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. If you asked Sounwave whether he knew what the impact of good kid, m.A.A.d city would be on...
GARDENA, CA
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Bounces Back to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti rebounds to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 18) for a second week on top (rising from No. 2), following its debut at No. 1 on the May 21 chart. After its chart-topping opening, the album sat in the No. 2 slot for the next three weeks. The set earned 137,000 equivalent album units (down 3%) in the U.S. in the week ending June 9, according to Luminate. Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album released in 2022 to exceed 100,000 equivalent album...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Halsey Partners With Samsung to ‘Share a Glimpse’ of Love Story With Alev Aydin in ‘So Good’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Halsey‘s bringing their love story to fans in the music video for new single “So Good” — and they got a little bit of a technological assist to make the visual. The artist and Samsung are sharing first with Billboard that they collaborated to make Halsey’s vision for the visual — which was directed by her partner, Alev Aydin — a reality. “The film we created for ‘So Good’ really tells the full story of the song in the way I intended. Samsung helped us share our vision, giving us the creative freedom we...
CELL PHONES
Billboard

BTS Unveil Anthology Album ‘Proof’: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. BTS released their hotly-anticipated anthology album Proof on Friday (June 10) via BigHit Music. The three-disc set serves as a celebratory look back on the K-pop idols’ last near-decade as a band, with tracks personally selected and curated by RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope as a gift to ARMY and also features brand-new single “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” While the first two discs are available on streaming and digital retailers, the majority of Proof‘s third disc is CD-only and filled with demos, deep cuts and solo a capella tracks...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Billboard

BTS’ ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ Is Here: Watch the Video

Click here to read the full article. While celebrating the past, BTS is also excited for the future in their hopeful new song, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” The track and its accompanying music video arrived on Friday (June 10), just two days after the septet teased the release with a 35-second trailer, in which they pensively reference their music videos from the past as they stand in a sandy desert against a clear blue sky. “The best moment is yet to come,” the powerful chorus proclaims. The song’s celebratory theme fits perfectly with their brand new anthology, Proof, which was also...
MUSIC
Billboard

How Dimelo Flow Brought His Artist-Producer Vision To Life in Debut Album ‘Always Dream’

Click here to read the full article. For Dímelo Flow, there are producers who want to sing, and those who don’t—like himself. “I never wanted to be a singer,” he tells Billboard. “I’ve always wanted to be the executive producer, the lead of the album who has all the ideas, and who produces the music.” Now, after being the mastermind behind hits such as Sech’s “Otro Trago,” Dalex’s “Pa’ Mi,” and Anitta and J Balvin’s “Downtown,” to name a few, Dímelo Flow (real name: Jorge Valdes Vasquez) presents his debut studio album Always Dream (RichMusic) as artist-producer. Home to 28 tracks, previously-released...
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Things We Learned at Lil Baby’s ‘Untrapped’ Tribeca World Premiere

Click here to read the full article. The world premiere of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby took place inside New York City’s Beacon Theatre on Saturday night (June 11), the fourth day of the 2022 Tribeca Festival, followed by a special six-song set. Directed by Karam Gill and produced by Amazon Studios, as well as Gill’s MGX Creative and Quality Films, Untrapped demands dissection. The 90-minute documentary is a raw glimpse into why Lil Baby (real name Dominique Jones) has grown to resonate so deeply since his 2017 debut mixtape, Perfect Timing. Archival footage chronicling the Atlanta rapper’s boyhood, adolescence as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Billboard Explains: Why Songs Now Have Fewer ‘Featuring’ Credits

Click here to read the full article. So far in 2022, only two songs with a “feature” credit have entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 — the lowest number in more than two decades. Meanwhile, co-billings are skyrocketing, with 21 percent of all Hot 100 top 10s this year being co-billed. What’s behind the change, and what does this mean for the future of collaborations? The latest episode of Billboard Explains (above) dives in. A feature essentially means that a song includes a guest appearance from another artist. Featured billings first became popular in the late ’90s, as...
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (June 11)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Los Tigres del Norte Documentary. A Los Tigres del Norte documentary will soon premiere on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Justice Drops ‘D.A.N.C.E.’ Demo to Mark 15-Year Anniversary of Game-Changing Debut Album

Click here to read the full article. Fifteen years ago, the U.S. dance music landscape looked vastly different than we now know it. Dance/electronic music had not yet crossed over to the mainstream and was still largely soundtracking only big city clubs, illegal underground parties and niche festivals. Then, Justice crossed the Atlantic from the duo’s native Paris and helped launch the dance dance revolution that would change electronic music history and American music culture at large. The duo’s initial call to arms was their instantly iconic 2007 single “D.A.N.C.E.” from their game-changing debut LP Cross. Released on June 11, 2007,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Vanessa Hudgens Reflects on ‘High School Musical’ Audition & Meeting Zac Efron: ‘The Time Just Keeps Flying’

Click here to read the full article. If you feel like High School Musical came out an impossibly long time ago, just imagine how Vanessa Hudgens feels. During her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 33-year-old actress opened up about how quickly the years — 16, if you’ve been keeping count — have gone since she first auditioned for Disney’s hit musical film series and met all her castmates. Sitting next to host Kelly Clarkson, who shared that her young children have now fallen in love with the movies more than a decade after they premiered, Hudgens revealed that she still distinctly...
MOVIES
Billboard

Taylor Swift Drops 11-Minute ‘Short Film’ Version of ‘All Too Well’ Song on Spotify & Apple Music

Click here to read the full article. Is 10 minutes of “All Too Well” just not enough “All Too Well” for you? Fans noticed that an 11-minute version of Taylor Swift‘s opus, with updated instrumentals and a retailored outro, was quietly made available to stream on Saturday (June 11) as the singer-songwriter-director screened and discussed her All Too Well short film at the Tribeca Festival in New York City. The newly released, cinematic version of “All Too Well,” officially titled “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” actually clocks in at 11 minutes, 26 seconds. The actual “10-minute” version...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy