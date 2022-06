MILAN — In presenting Gucci’s third high jewelry collection, creative director Alessandro Michele still marvels at the trajectory of this particular brand segment. “What was surprising was how we entered in a territory that belonged to major jewelers, but we have gained credibility. It was something that I really wanted to do, I’ve always been obsessed by jewelry and I felt the need to complete the collection of objects that could belong to a hypothetical Gucci client,” Michele said in an exclusive interview, nonchalantly wearing several rings and necklaces – par for the course in his case.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO