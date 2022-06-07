Resolution aims to change concealed carry laws in some Kenosha Co. buildings

The Kenosha County Board of Supervisors is meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposal aiming at adjusting gun laws inside some county buildings.

The proposal argues the board needs to allow concealed carry firearms inside some county buildings, in order to resolve confusion spurred by different gun laws in county and city of Kenosha buildings. Legal and law enforcement-related buildings would not be affected under the proposal.

Supervisor Erin Decker submitted a resolution to amend 2011 Resolution 63. In 2011 then Gov. Scott Walker signed into state law Act 35, which allowed most adults to lawfully carry a concealed firearm in the state if they obtain a concealed carry license.

Several months later the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution 63, which stated that no firearms may be possessed by anyone in a building owned, leased or controlled by the county, with the exception of a police officer or other authorized official.

But today's resolution states Resolution 63 caused the county to lose immunity from liability, risking taxpayer money if sued.

And the resolution was not in effect on city of Kenosha property, which today's resolution states led to some confusion among people who lawfully carried between city and county buildings.

The original resolution also allowed people to store their legal firearms in their cars while on county property, while the city did not, citing firearm thefts and break-ins.

Today's resolution thus asks that legal firearms be allowed in all Kenosha County buildings, with the exception of the county courthouse, public safety building, jail, detention center, pre-trial building and the Molinaro building.

Decker's resolution notes that some behavior will remain illegal: bringing illegally obtained firearms into county buildings and threatening or intimidating someone with any firearm.

The board is meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where the resolution is expected to be read but not voted on.

