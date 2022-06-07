Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Collin Gillespie

Allen Iverson is one of the most culturally significant basketball players of recent times. While he may not have enjoyed the same success that Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, or LeBron James have enjoyed, Iverson is a former MVP who generated a massive cult following for his exciting style of play.
In a month full of old school vs. new school NBA culture wars, Ye Olde Argument on Physicality reared its familiar head in the discourse surrounding the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors as a result of Dubs star forward Draymond Green’s envelope-pushing antics.
The 2022 NBA Draft is quickly approaching. We are beginning to get a better idea of what teams are planning and which prospects they may be targeting with their selections. Several teams are looking to make some trades and maneuver around the board. It feels like more teams than in...
The Utah Jazz are set for an extensive head coaching search to replace Quin Snyder, and one of the names they are targeting will be quite familiar. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is on Utah’s list of candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vogel, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is expected to interview for the Utah vacancy.
The Philadelphia 76ers seem in desperate need of a roster shakeup, but they don’t have many avenues to pursue one. They’re likely capped out, either by virtue of James Harden accepting his $47 million player option for next season or them having to re-sign Harden to prevent losing him in NBA free agency for nothing.
It was highly theorized that the Dallas Mavericks trade that sent former NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in return for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans wasn’t so much about the players that Dallas was acquiring in exchange but more so about who they were subtracting. Removing...
The Philadelphia 76ers held the 10th pick in the 2018 NBA draft and they decided to go with a hometown kid, Mikal Bridges out of Villanova. The pick seemed like the perfect fit. Not only was he from the area, but also his mother worked for the Sixers and he had grown up a Sixers fan.
The Atlanta Hawks need to be aggressive this NBA offseason. After settling into a point of complacency following their Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, General Manager Travis Schlenk learned the hard way that a team that’s not moving forwards is often moving back. On 92.9 The Game, a...
Call asking about one popular NBA trade candidate this offseason, and you may now be getting hung up on. Veteran basketball reporter Marc Stein said this week on his podcast that Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner is expected to remain with the team through the summer. Stein does add however that interested teams still have not gotten discouraged in their respective pursuits of Turner.
The Philadelphia 76ers came up short in the NBA playoffs after being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. One of the limitations the 76ers faced was a lack of sharpshooting out on the perimeter. After moving on from Seth Curry in part of the blockbuster trade that landed James Harden, there was a void on the wing that a player like Buddy Hield could fill.
The Falcons still list Feleipe Franks as a quarterback on their online roster, but coach Arthur Smith said Thursday that Franks is a “hybrid” player. Franks signed as an undrafted college free agent out of Arkansas in 2021 and played nine games, with three rushes for 6 yards. He is working at tight end after also getting some work there last season and as an H-back on the punting team.
