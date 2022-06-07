ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Collin Gillespie

By Olivier Dumont
All Hawks
All Hawks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eP77_0g3MVVoL00

Evaluating Collin Gillespie's potential fit with the Hawks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With the 2022 NBA Draft quickly approaching, we continue our series of scouting reports. Today the focus remains on possible second round selections with former Villanova Wildcat Collin Gillespie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPvjS_0g3MVVoL00

Vitals

Collin Gillespie

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 195

Age: 22

Class: Senior

School: Villanova

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UChb9_0g3MVVoL00

Why Gillespie

Right off the bat, some of you might be thinking, “why a point guard and why Gillespie?” Well, let’s start with the first part. For starters, should the Hawks choose to go after a forward with their first-round pick, they might as well allocate their second towards a guard. Although Trae Young has his starting role on lock, it doesn’t hurt to have a viable backup to come off the bench for him, and should he run into any injury snags, the Hawks would at least have a good fallback plan.

In addition, Gillespie is a strong enough guard to play at the two as well, bringing elite 3PT shooting, whether it’s off catch-and-shoot opportunities or off the dribble. Over the five seasons he played at Villanova, Gillespie has really refined his offensive game and groomed himself into a dangerous scoring threat under former Head Coach Jay Wright.

From his experience, awareness, scoring touch, and athleticism, Gillespie brings a lot of great skills that could thrive within the Hawks system. And if Villanova prospects have illustrated anything in recent years (e.g., Jalen Brunson, Dante DiVincenzo, Josh Hart), it’s that they can hold their own in the NBA and have the ability to make a difference for whichever team they land on.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xc2AD_0g3MVVoL00

Offense

Over his five-year tenure at Villanova, Gillespie put together one incredible portfolio of achievements both on the team and individual levels. In 156 games played at Villanova, Gillespie scored a total of 1,858 points, gathered 482 assists, 449 rebounds, and 154 steals, paving his way as one of the most distinguished players in the program’s history.

But with his productivity came consistency and invaluable experience developed under one of the greatest college basketball coaches we’ve seen. In his freshman season in 2018, Gillespie won a National Title (Villanova’s second in three years), accumulating a firm feel and understanding of what it takes to succeed and persevere in the greatest college basketball tournament.

After being primarily a bench player over the course of his freshman year, Gillespie really started to come into his own once he became a full-time starter in his sophomore season, where he averaged 10.9 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds. The following year, Gillespie would make another big leap, posting 15.1 points per game to go with 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, leading him to be named to the All-Big East Second Team at the conclusion of the season.

The very next year, Gillespie would be named to the All-Big East First Team and was also crowned the Big East Player of the Year as a senior. However, Gillespie would miss a chance to play in the Big East Tournament and in the big dance due to an MCL tear he suffered in early March that season.

Despite having a chance to enter the draft, Gillespie chose to opt for a fifth season of eligibility, and my goodness, would he stamp his legacy into Villanova’s history books with one special season. Scoring 15.6 points on average to go with a 41.5 shooting percentage from behind the arc (both career highs), Gillespie also tallied a career-high 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists as well. He would not only be named First Team All-Big East for a second time and receive the Big East Player of the Year Award once again. But Gillespie would also be selected to the All-American Third Team and won the Bob Cousy Award as well, an honor given to the best men’s collegiate point guard of the season.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcVtj_0g3MVVoL00

Defense

Because of his size, lack of physicality, and small 6’3” wingspan, Gillespie isn’t a great defender by any means and is, at best, a fringe two-way guard. His ability to stay in front of his opponents and prevent them from blowing by him on the wing is super inconsistent and, at times, a bit clumsy and slow.

That said, Gillespie still can play solid defense and has improved on that front gradually every year. Along with his ability to be disruptive with his active hands as well as make key reads with his alert anticipation, Gillespie also brings toughness and a strong feel for positioning himself to make the best defensive plays he can muster. During his five years at Villanova, Gillespie averaged a steal per game and 1.4 per 40 minutes.

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Upside

Although Gillespie will be turning 23 two days after the NBA Draft, he brings a level of maturity and an anchoring foundation with his talent that can allow him to really take off in the NBA. During his five years at Villanova, Gillespie allowed himself to grow, refine, and build upon his set of strengths and has put himself in the best position to succeed in the league.

What’s also quite special about Gillespie’s upside is founded on how much playing time he received, and particularly per game. In his last three seasons alone, Gillespie logged in 33 minutes or more on average, granting himself the opportunity to really work on his pace and improve his durability over the course of a full game.

In short, this has really positioned Gillespie to make a smooth transition when he enters the NBA, making for a very valuable plug-and-play scorer that can be a force in a matter of years.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMcjr_0g3MVVoL00

Downside

Gillespie comes with two key downsides that the Hawks might want to consider prior to selecting him. The first is his streaky level of shooting efficiency from the field and his inability to improve that over his five years at Villanova. Despite shooting 45.2% from the field in 14.4 minutes of play during his freshman year, Gillespie didn’t come close to replicating that during the remaining four years of his college career until his final season when he shot 43.4% from the field, but even then, that wasn’t really close.

The second key concern about Gillespie is his lack of playmaking, despite being a point guard. He just isn’t that dynamic with the ball in his hands and operates with a methodical, calculated style that leads him to play at a very slow pace.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Recommended For You

What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick

What Hawks Fan Can Expect with 44th Overall Pick

How Does Kevin Huerter Rank Among 2018 Draft Class?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz will interview former NBA champion coach

The Utah Jazz are set for an extensive head coaching search to replace Quin Snyder, and one of the names they are targeting will be quite familiar. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is on Utah’s list of candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vogel, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is expected to interview for the Utah vacancy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
Person
Trae Young
Person
Bob Cousy
Person
Jalen Brunson
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To Dallas

It was highly theorized that the Dallas Mavericks trade that sent former NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in return for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans wasn’t so much about the players that Dallas was acquiring in exchange but more so about who they were subtracting. Removing...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Villanova
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

1 top NBA trade target appears to be off the market

Call asking about one popular NBA trade candidate this offseason, and you may now be getting hung up on. Veteran basketball reporter Marc Stein said this week on his podcast that Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner is expected to remain with the team through the summer. Stein does add however that interested teams still have not gotten discouraged in their respective pursuits of Turner.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

2 Intriguing Trades To Send Pacers’ Buddy Hield To 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers came up short in the NBA playoffs after being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. One of the limitations the 76ers faced was a lack of sharpshooting out on the perimeter. After moving on from Seth Curry in part of the blockbuster trade that landed James Harden, there was a void on the wing that a player like Buddy Hield could fill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Falcons using Feleipe Franks as a “hybrid” player

The Falcons still list Feleipe Franks as a quarterback on their online roster, but coach Arthur Smith said Thursday that Franks is a “hybrid” player. Franks signed as an undrafted college free agent out of Arkansas in 2021 and played nine games, with three rushes for 6 yards. He is working at tight end after also getting some work there last season and as an H-back on the punting team.
ATLANTA, GA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
695
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy