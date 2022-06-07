ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Canadian Open golf dark horse picks: Nick Taylor is a Canadian to target this week

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian Open is this week, and you'll struggle to find a bettor on the internet that's more excited for it than yours truly. If you want my full breakdown and my outright picks, check out my betting preview here. Also, be sure to check out this week's episode...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, in one sentence, hits Saudi-backed LIV Golf where it hurts

Rory McIlroy entertained. And he was entertained. Over the next weeks, months and quite possibly years, you’re going to be hearing a lot about “entertained.” But wait, you say. Don’t you know the show you’re watching when you flip on the golf, or pass through the gate? That’s true. You’re not going to see a dunk or a touchdown, though now you can sometimes see Charles Barkley and Tom Brady. Still, that doesn’t mean you should sit on your birdies and eagles, and that’s the message that will be spun from this crowd that hopes to turn golf on its head, the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Saturday, they completed their first-ever tournament and, along the way, trotted out shotgun starts and neon-colored leaderboards that let out video-game dings, and big cash prizes.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Expert picks and predictions for Belmont Stakes Day races

Saturday June 11, 2022 is Belmont Stakes day at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. A massive day with nine Graded Stakes races will culminate with the 154th running of The Belmont Stakes (Race 11) at 6:44 pm ET. Expert handicapper Blake Jessee is back with picks and predictions for...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan as only known athlete billionaires

"But through it all, the 46-year-old Woods has maintained his supremacy as one of the top-earning athletes in the world, raking in over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over the course of his 27-year career -- more than anyone else Forbes has tracked," Forbes staff writer Matt Craig wrote. "Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, making him one of just three known athlete billionaires. ... Yet to this point, less than 10% of Woods’ career earnings, and net worth, comes from golf winnings. The bulk of his fortune comes from enormous endorsement deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike, with whom he signed in 1996 and which remains his biggest backer."
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Williams
Yardbarker

2022 Belmont Stakes result, payouts and race replay

The Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown, did not disappoint with “Mike from Queens” getting his first Belmont Stakes win, fulfilling a lifelong dream he described as accomplishing "the biggest goal he had in his racing life". Owner Mike Repole is known for co-founding Glaceau (maker of Vitaminwater), which he sold to Coca-Cola and then did it again with the sports drink BODYARMOR.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy