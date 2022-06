STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mustangs are more likely to run wild on these highways. Not actual horses. That wasn’t the case Sunday, when a horse freed itself from its trailer, allowing it and another horse to wander freely onto the West Shore Expressway, according to an NYPD Highway post on Twitter. The situation was quickly remediated highway officers who were alerted to the incident. They assisted the runaway animals back to safety.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO