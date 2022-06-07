ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’: Eagle-Eyed Fans Think Permanent Host Pick Is Coming Soon After Spotting Clues

By Alex Falls
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UmKP_0g3MTbEF00

Finding a new permanent host for Jeopardy has presented many obstacles since the passing of legendary host Alex Trebek in 2020. Ken Jennings and Mayim Balik currently share hosting responsibilities in the interim, but so far the quiz show has yet to confirm a permanent replacement. However, fans believe the announcement could be imminent.

Jennings is scheduled to host the next round of tapings in June. These tapings will cover episodes for the upcoming Fall television season. Adding fuel to the fire, Jeopardy writer, Mark Gaberman, announced he will return for the upcoming season. Fans believe this is a sign of an impending announcement of a permanent host.

Mark showed his excitement for the future in the following tweet: “I’m happy to report I just signed my contract for another year of Jeopardy. Beyond grateful.”

Jeopardy fans responded positively to Balik in her interim hosting duties last year. Some fans called her the best guest host when the show was featuring a revolving door of potential host contenders.

However, Balik is a busy woman outside of Jeopardy. Her sitcom Call Me Kat was recently renewed for a third season at Fox. Balik serves as Executive Producer on the sitcom as well as acting the lead role. The sitcom’s production schedule could make permanently hosting Jeopardy difficult for Balik.

A Complicated Road to Find the New Permanent Jeopardy Host

Finding the right replacement for the late Alex Trebek has been controversial, to say the least. In August 2021, Variety announced Mike Richards would move from his role as Executive Producer to become the new host. However, Richards became embroiled in scandal for controversial comments from his past that came to light after the announcement.

Richards made the following statement when it became clear that public perception would prevent him from becoming the next host of Jeopardy.

“I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days, it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.”

Fans are patiently waiting for news on a permanent host, but their patience is about to be tested further. Upcoming Jeopardy episodes will air at a later date on the West Coast because the NBA finals will air during the same timeslot.

The idea of pushing out new episodes in favor of sporting events has fans disgruntled. Especially as current champ, Ryan Long, continues to push his winning streak and achieve legendary status.

The Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors to determine this year’s NBA champions. The games could take the same timeslot as the West Coast airing of Jeopardy. Networks tend to avoid airing new content against major sporting events to prevent losses in their audience to significant competition.

Comments / 16

Dennis Fujan
3d ago

I thought this had been decided, but I’d prefer Ken over almost all others except the former producer who had to resign because of the woke crowd.

Reply
2
Torrey Warrior
5d ago

Not Jennings. He might be smart but not Kool like Alex was. We need some one real Kool. And Jennings thinks he is better than anyone.😠😫

Reply(1)
2
Guest
5d ago

Ken Jennings’s is not a good host, he has a hard time pronouncing words, and He makes way too many mistakes

Reply(1)
4
Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Passes Along Strange Photo That ‘Ruins’ His Day Every Time He Sees It

Leave it to Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings to bring us a photo that even he finds somewhat troublesome in his own photo roll. We would ask him why does he have this photo? Also, does it add some spice to his life when he sees it? Apparently not. Ken Jennings knows how to help people along in their winning ways on TV. When it comes to food, though, we might have some questions to ask him.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Jeopardy!’: Watch the Emotional Moment Champ Ryan Long Nearly Moves Mayim Bialik to Tears

It’s safe to say Mayim Bialik has had a series of ups and downs while hosting “Jeopardy.” Since taking her spot behind the podium, viewers have criticized her clothes and humor, and even the show’s producers wanted her to change her delivery. The TV star has held a strong poker face despite all of this. However, on Thursday’s episode, Bialik showed emotion after a contestant hit a nerve.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mike Richards
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Freaking Out About What Luke Bryan’s Wife Wore at the Finale

Weeks after the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” fans of the hit series are still freaking out about Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, and the outfit she wore. According to Good Housekeeping, “American Idol” fans are continuously reeling about Luke Bryan and his wife’s finale outfit of choice. Prior to the finale, Bryan took to his Instagram to share some snaps of him and Caroline going out for a “date night” prior to the finale. Caroline was seen rocking a pair of black shorts, a white top with a black jacket, and a pair of knee-high boots.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Carrie Underwood Looks Now—Are You Sure That's Her?

Carrie Underwood has come a long way from her American Idol win in 2005–and we’re so proud of her!. In a recent Instagram post, the country singer shared a journal entry from her 22-year-old self and reminisced about the night she won the competition. She wrote in her caption, “Today is the 17 year anniversary of my @americanidol win! Where does the time go? Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever ‘thank you’ to all who voted!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Producer
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Danica Patrick Opens Up About Staying Confident in Her Body at Age 40: ‘Happiness is Beautiful’

Loving herself first and foremost! Amid a busy schedule and a changing romantic status, Danica Patrick has learned it’s crucial to be confident. “I think that's always an ongoing thing, but age definitely gives you a lot of perspective,” the former NASCAR racer, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 25, while promoting her partnership with Good […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Speaks Out About Losing 140 Pounds

All eyes are on “American Idol” Season 20’s Top 3 contestants as we draw near the final episode. Fans of the show are anxiously waiting to see whether Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, or HunterGirl become this year’s winner. Meanwhile, one season 17 “American Idol” contestant, Wade Cota, is speaking out about achievements of his own. In a recent interview, he shared the story behind his incredible weight loss journey.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: What Is Ryan Long’s Level of Education?

Ryan Long, who made quite a name for himself on “Jeopardy!” has officially ended his career on the show after winning 16 games. Although some may call him a brainiac, he surprisingly doesn’t hold a college degree. In fact, Long, who says he has a “storage locker” for a brain, only completed one year of community college, per Axios.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Len Cariou Leaving After Henry’s Bad Medical News?

It’s been a tough stretch for Blue Bloods star Len Cariou and his character, Henry Reagan, after getting some bad medical news. In a recent episode, Henry finds out that he’s got prostate cancer. That’s never good news at all and it set some people to start speculating. Is Cariou, who has been on the show since Season 1, about to leave? His appearance at the Reagan family dinner table is usually a must-see event.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Maggie Peterson, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actress, Dead at 81

Actress Maggie Peterson, best known for playing love-struck Charlene Darling on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show, has died. She was 81 years old. Peterson died Sunday in Colorado, according to a family announcement on Facebook. The family did say that Peterson’s health “took a turn for the worse” after her husband died in December. Peterson was married to Las Vegas-based jazz musician Gus Mancuso for more than 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

473K+
Followers
51K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy