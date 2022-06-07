‘Jeopardy!’: Eagle-Eyed Fans Think Permanent Host Pick Is Coming Soon After Spotting Clues

Finding a new permanent host for Jeopardy has presented many obstacles since the passing of legendary host Alex Trebek in 2020. Ken Jennings and Mayim Balik currently share hosting responsibilities in the interim, but so far the quiz show has yet to confirm a permanent replacement. However, fans believe the announcement could be imminent.

Jennings is scheduled to host the next round of tapings in June. These tapings will cover episodes for the upcoming Fall television season. Adding fuel to the fire, Jeopardy writer, Mark Gaberman, announced he will return for the upcoming season. Fans believe this is a sign of an impending announcement of a permanent host.

Mark showed his excitement for the future in the following tweet: “I’m happy to report I just signed my contract for another year of Jeopardy. Beyond grateful.”

Jeopardy fans responded positively to Balik in her interim hosting duties last year. Some fans called her the best guest host when the show was featuring a revolving door of potential host contenders.

However, Balik is a busy woman outside of Jeopardy. Her sitcom Call Me Kat was recently renewed for a third season at Fox. Balik serves as Executive Producer on the sitcom as well as acting the lead role. The sitcom’s production schedule could make permanently hosting Jeopardy difficult for Balik.

A Complicated Road to Find the New Permanent Jeopardy Host

Finding the right replacement for the late Alex Trebek has been controversial, to say the least. In August 2021, Variety announced Mike Richards would move from his role as Executive Producer to become the new host. However, Richards became embroiled in scandal for controversial comments from his past that came to light after the announcement.

Richards made the following statement when it became clear that public perception would prevent him from becoming the next host of Jeopardy.

“I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days, it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.”

Fans are patiently waiting for news on a permanent host, but their patience is about to be tested further. Upcoming Jeopardy episodes will air at a later date on the West Coast because the NBA finals will air during the same timeslot.

The idea of pushing out new episodes in favor of sporting events has fans disgruntled. Especially as current champ, Ryan Long, continues to push his winning streak and achieve legendary status.

The Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors to determine this year’s NBA champions. The games could take the same timeslot as the West Coast airing of Jeopardy. Networks tend to avoid airing new content against major sporting events to prevent losses in their audience to significant competition.