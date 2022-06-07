ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

New Chairlift at Missoula’s Snowbowl Will Be Pretty Extreme

By Ryan Nelson
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From Ryan of Smith and Nelson at 94.9 KYSS-FM: I guess not everybody is a die-hard fan of the hot summer weather. If you're a big skier or snowboarder your summer months are probably spent counting down the days until the snow starts falling and ski areas open for the season....

klyq.com

Comments / 0

Related
1240 KLYQ

Montana Film Sets Return to Missoula For One Night Only

Last year, the Montana Film Festival was held at the Roxy Theater in Missoula - and for its first year back since the start of the pandemic, the festival largely featured films that were made in Montana or at least featured Montana heavily. Some of the major names included future Best Picture nominee The Power of the Dog and current indie darling Montana Story - but another Montana-produced movie that played MTFF has also seen its share of great success.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

AREA 406 – Giant EDM and Hip Hop Festival Returns to Montana

ITS BAAAACK! The Area 406 Festival is returning to Kalispell this July. The Kalispell fairgrounds are soon going to be transformed into ground zero of an alien invasion. Something that will resemble an out-of-this-world landing zone. The AREA 406 Electronic Dance Music and Hip Hop Festival is kicking off 4th of July weekend with a bang.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
1240 KLYQ

A Montana Father’s Day Tradition Continues at 2022 ‘Bear Shoot’

I have had the title of "Dad" for well over 9 years now. So far, Father's Day has been pretty cool. My only requirement for the day is that we do something outside and it has got to be "Guy Stuff." That can be anything really. Fishing is always a perfect way to spend a day outside. Then again you can always go play in the mountains and shoot guns. Or maybe buy your "ol'man" a big steak and do some grilling? For me, I love flinging arrows at 3-dimensional foam animal targets. That's right, my family enjoys using our childhood imagination and pretending we are on a safari. Hunting everything from deer and elk to mutant mosquitoes, dinosaurs, and even Bigfoot. Not to mention the nearly 10-foot-tall bear.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

14 Destinations to Visit With Direct Flights From Missoula

The new terminal at the Missoula Airport has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. After the opening date was pushed back about a month, and an open house was held for the public to get a first look, the terminal opened on June 8 for airlines and travelers. I had two friends use the new terminal on opening day. One flew out of the airport and said that everything was fantastic. The other was someone that lives out of town and they were very impressed with what they saw, especially when they had to get their baggage at the old terminal and were able to compare the two.
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Craft Brewery in Montana Has Stiff Competition

If there is one thing Montanans are passionate about, it's definitely who has the best beer in the state. Everyone has their favorite and will fight for them every day. Taste of Home made a list of the Best Craft Beer From Every State, and for Montana's choice, some folks might not be too happy. The brewery they chose is not lousy, but the issue is other breweries can challenge this title.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Morris
1240 KLYQ

The Giant 50 Mile Garage Sale is Coming Soon to the Bitterroot

There is something about shopping at garage sales. You get this feeling like you are a treasure hunter, searching for bargains on stuff that somebody else doesn't want. You never know what you will find. A barely used designer handbag? An old lamp made out of mallard duck carvings? Maybe a vintage set of cocktail glasses that say "kiss me, I'm Irish?" It all depends on what you are looking for.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,964 Cases, 11 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 280,965 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,964 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,123 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,486,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,205...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extremes#Ski Areas#Missoulian
Outdoor Life

Montana Land Purchase Could Unlock 100,000 Public Acres in the Big Snowy Mountains

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is considering a major land acquisition in the southern foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The purchase—which still has some hurdles to clear—has the potential to unlock 100,000 acres of public land in the Big Snowies. As an added bonus, the purchase would help fund the expansion of a children’s hospital in Helena, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Hilarious TikTok Shows How Frantic Buying a Home in MT Can Be

The housing market in Missoula continues to be red hot. Even though the rising interest rates are starting to limit some buyers on how much they can afford, it does appear that Missoula and Ravalli county housing inventory has increased slightly. But, the prices of homes still remain high. That is not stopping buyers from rushing to buy a home. This is why realtors have to keep up on their cardio.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Netflix
1240 KLYQ

Montana Irish Festival is Set to Dance a Jig at Caras Park

It's been fun to see activities return to Caras Park over the last couple of weeks - even with the ongoing construction, they've still managed to hold three brewfests this year... and there's more to come, too!. Plus, you've got Out to Lunch, Downtown Tonight, private events, and other gatherings...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Caught With a Stolen Truck and Trailer from Missoula Businesses

On June 7, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Mill Creek and Purviance Way area for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The complainant reported there was a truck broken down with a local business’s utility trailer connected to it. The complainant, an employee of the business, reported this was suspicious as the truck pulling the trailer was not a company truck.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

Comments / 0

Community Policy