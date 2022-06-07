New Chairlift at Missoula’s Snowbowl Will Be Pretty Extreme

The new terminal at the Missoula Airport has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. After the opening date was pushed back about a month, and an open house was held for the public to get a first look, the terminal opened on June 8 for airlines and travelers. I had two friends use the new terminal on opening day. One flew out of the airport and said that everything was fantastic. The other was someone that lives out of town and they were very impressed with what they saw, especially when they had to get their baggage at the old terminal and were able to compare the two.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO