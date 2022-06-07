ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Thurston deputies seize guns and drugs after stolen truck is stopped

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 5 days ago

A 42-year-old Pierce County man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Friday night after he was stopped driving a stolen truck in the 1400 block of Marvin Road Northeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

And that was just the beginning.

Deputies also seized multiple guns as well as what they believe are fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax.

Deputies say the Pierce County man was booked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while armed, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
