Thurston deputies seize guns and drugs after stolen truck is stopped

A 42-year-old Pierce County man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Friday night after he was stopped driving a stolen truck in the 1400 block of Marvin Road Northeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

And that was just the beginning.

Deputies also seized multiple guns as well as what they believe are fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax.

Deputies say the Pierce County man was booked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while armed, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.