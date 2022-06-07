ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Watch Florida deputies borrow a boat to catch alleged jet ski thief

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYbdl_0g3MSAcx00
Florida deputies borrowed a boat to catch alleged jet ski thief Ronald Williams booking photo. (Volusia County Jail)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies on Florida’s east coast had to borrow a boat to track down a thief.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared video to its Facebook page showing its deputies approaching a boater, asking for help to catch someone accused of stealing a Jet Ski and taking it onto the river.

Ronald Williams, 48, is accused of taking the Jet Ski on Sunday afternoon, and floated away on it after he couldn’t get it started, WFTS reported.

Deputies approached a family about to head out on the water in Ormond Beach, asking for help. The family volunteered their boat to the officers, who boarded it and took off to find Williams.

Video the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook shows that as the deputies approached Williams, they asked him to swim to them. Williams can be heard shouting back, “I don’t know how to swim.” A deputy shouts back, “So you’re gonna take a Jet Ski and you don’t know how to swim?”

Deputies then used rope to tether the Jet Ski to the boat and brought both vessels and Williams back to shore.

Ronald Williams is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and trespassing, according to court records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

JSO asking for help to find Rano McGowan

On June 10, 2022, 77 year old Rano JR McGowan, or “Reno,” was last seen in the 19400 block of SE highway 42 in Umatilla and is driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida Tag JHWI31. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. McGowan has been diagnosed...
UMATILLA, FL
Action News Jax

Highway suspect flees the scene in overnight shooting on J. Turner Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sunday morning at approximately 12:56 a.m. an adult male who had been shot arrived at a hospital in non-life-threatening condition. According to the witnesses who brought the victim to the hospital, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, near Kernan Boulevard, when an unknown suspect in another vehicle, began shooting at the vehicle the victim was in.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: One man dead after losing control on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a young man is dead after a deadly crash on Interstate 10 Sunday morning. STORY: Jacksonville Jaguars host job fair to hire more than 1,000 new staff members. At approximately 7:32 a.m., FHP says a 23-year-old man from Orange Park was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
Action News Jax

One dead in deadly shooting on Norfolk Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man is dead after a shooting on 9500 Norfolk Blvd. At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched and upon arrival, located a man in his late 30s laying dead in the roadway. He appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Ski#Volusia Sheriff S Office#Wfts
Action News Jax

Recall alert: Brompton recalls electric folding bikes after 2 people hospitalized, 7 others injured

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Brompton Bicycle Inc. on Thursday recalled more than 2,200 of its electric folding bicycles after at least two consumers were hospitalized with injuries following crashes caused by ill-positioned mudguards. According to the recall, issued in partnership with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bike’s mudguard...
BROOKLYN, NY
Action News Jax

Man dead after car crash on South Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash early Saturday at 2:35 a.m. on South. Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County. A 67-year-old man was traveling northbound on S. Fletcher Ave just north of Amelia Island Parkway where for unknown reasons, the van crossed the southbound lane of travel and left the roadway traveling into the woods on the west shoulder.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Turns 200: History of local hospitals

In 1870, land was purchased for Duval Hospital and Asylum, Florida’s first non-military hospital. In 1901, Brewster Hospital opened as the first facility for African-Americans. It closed following the Civil Rights Act of 1964. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In 1925, Duval Hospital launched the first residency...
Action News Jax

One man dead after being hit by three cars while crossing Interstate 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is dead after a three car crash on Interstate 10 East on Saturday night. At around 10:08 p.m., an SUV was traveling eastbound on I-10 west of Lane Avenue. At the same time, a pedestrian was running across the eastbound travel lanes and ran directly in front of the SUV. The left front of the car hit the pedestrian man and redirected him into the inside travel lane.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Second annual Fernandina Beach pride parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today marks the 2nd annual Pride parade and festival at Fernandina Beach!. The lineup will begin today at 9 a.m. and the parade will start at 10 a.m. with the Fernandina Beach Police Department leading the festivities. Anyone is free to bring friends and family to join in the walk.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy