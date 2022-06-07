ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

28-year-old arrested following suspicious activity at local bank

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago
Benito Partida

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a 28-year-old Benito Partida following a foot pursuit.

On Tuesday, at 11:26 a.m., the Victoria Police Department received a panic alarm from First National Bank, located at 4304 N. Main Street.

A suspicious person walked into the bank. Although he did not make threats or demands, he was wearing a ski-type mask, acted suspicious and made suspicious statements. The suspect, later identified as Partida, was carrying a backpack with a duffel bag.

Partida then exited the location on foot. He was last seen headed towards Vine St. A VPD K9 unit was deployed at the time. While tracking, officers located Partida near 4000 N. Vine Street.

Partida fled, and officers detained and arrested him after a foot pursuit for Evading Arrest/Detention on Foot.

Victoria Police Department Media Relations provided the above information.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

