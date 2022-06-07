28-year-old arrested following suspicious activity at local bank

Benito Partida

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a 28-year-old Benito Partida following a foot pursuit.

On Tuesday, at 11:26 a.m., the Victoria Police Department received a panic alarm from First National Bank, located at 4304 N. Main Street.

A suspicious person walked into the bank. Although he did not make threats or demands, he was wearing a ski-type mask, acted suspicious and made suspicious statements. The suspect, later identified as Partida, was carrying a backpack with a duffel bag.

Partida then exited the location on foot. He was last seen headed towards Vine St. A VPD K9 unit was deployed at the time. While tracking, officers located Partida near 4000 N. Vine Street.

Partida fled, and officers detained and arrested him after a foot pursuit for Evading Arrest/Detention on Foot.

Victoria Police Department Media Relations provided the above information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit