Looking at Royals trade possibilities as season sinks away: SportsBeat KC podcast

Assuming the Kansas City Royals will soon change the tense on their season — from present to future — it’s time to begin thinking about what they could bring back in trades. And who are the team’s top candidates to deal?

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian discuss trade value of Royals players and what the return might bring.

Also, signs are positive for Salvador Perez with a pair of home runs over the weekend. He got some advice from an interesting source. And starter Daniel Lynch has now had two straight rough outings. What’s the problem?

