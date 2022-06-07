ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking at Royals trade possibilities as season sinks away: SportsBeat KC podcast

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Assuming the Kansas City Royals will soon change the tense on their season — from present to future — it’s time to begin thinking about what they could bring back in trades. And who are the team’s top candidates to deal?

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian discuss trade value of Royals players and what the return might bring.

Also, signs are positive for Salvador Perez with a pair of home runs over the weekend. He got some advice from an interesting source. And starter Daniel Lynch has now had two straight rough outings. What’s the problem?

Story links:

Daniel Lynch victimized by home runs as Kansas City Royals lose opener to Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals star Sal Perez sought advice from former hitting coach Terry Bradshaw

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

