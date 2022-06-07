Getting and staying organized

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered Saturday near the South Linden neighborhood for the third annual Proud Dad Cookout hosted by the African-American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA). The event offered free food and fun, family-friendly activities to celebrate fathers across central Ohio. Past Proud Dad Cookouts welcomed smaller crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so […]
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple inbound flights to John Glenn Columbus International Airport had to land in other cities Thursday. Arrival data from FlightRadar24 showed that around 11 flights were diverted, including planes from Denver; Las Vegas; Seattle; Charleston, South Carolina; and New York. The communications director for John Glenn International confirmed at least four […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One public school teacher-turned-lawmaker wants to get more educators back in Ohio’s classrooms. As schools throughout the state grapple with increasingly dissatisfied teachers and severe staffing shortages, Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) is proposing a slew of legislation she said will encourage former educators to return to the classroom and entice future educators to join the force.
Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Friday in Utah on federal charges she stole the identity of a dead baby. Ava Misseldine, 49, used the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, student pilot license, flight attendant job, admission to Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans, said Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. The shooting happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. inside the Sole Stop shoe store on the second floor of the mall, police said. Columbus police identified Dontarious Sylvester, 25, as the […]
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — This week, two separate bodies were pulled from the water at Alum Creek State Park, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is taking steps to increase security and safety this weekend. With the weekend’s warm temperatures, many people were out and enjoying the water at the park, and ODNR […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man in north Columbus was shot in the foot Saturday morning. According to CPD, officers went to a hospital at 9:19 p.m. on the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Officers found a 48-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbia Gas has applied to increase its prices for customers using natural gas, but a consumer advocacy office is fighting the change. The natural gas provider is in the thick of a case with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio over whether it can charge customers more. In its most recent […]
Hocking County EMS posted drone video of the tornado damage area on social media. Watch the video in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down in Ohio during storms that moved through the state Wednesday. That includes a tornado that ripped through Hocking County […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A SWAT team came to a Columbus apartment complex after a man attacked and threatened children with multiple blades, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Abdikadir Omar, 24, faces a charge of felonious assault as well as another felony for violating his probation, according to Franklin County inmate records. NBC4 […]
"It's been a good run": Jack Roth Run concludes after 16 years. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QksK52. “It’s been a good run”: Jack Roth Run concludes after …. One injured when car hit by bullets in South Linden. Overnight Weather Forecast 6-11-2022. Columbus agency celebrates fathers at cookout.
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews recovered a body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Officers from the Natural Resources department went around 7 p.m. to the lake after getting reports of an abandoned watercraft near the Hollenback Boat Ramp. Multiple emergency crews then came […]
EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman grad and University of Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner made history Saturday by winning the women’s 200 meter title with an NCAA record-breaking time of 21.80. It’s the first outdoor NCAA championship for Steiner who also finished third in the women’s 100 meter. Steiner wasn’t done there. She helped propel […]
Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3NMn7ed. “It’s been a good run”: Jack Roth Run concludes after …. One injured when car hit by bullets in South Linden. Overnight Weather Forecast 6-11-2022. Columbus agency celebrates fathers at cookout.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for tips into an overnight shooting on the Far East Side. Columbus police responded about 3:30 a.m. Friday to the scene near the intersection of Refugee and Gender roads, where they found a 51-year-old woman who had been shot in the back. Her car had a shattered rear […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are focusing on a north Columbus armed robbery for its “Crime of the Week” in which five suspects held people, including an infant, at gunpoint before stealing numerous items. According to police, five people entered a retail store in the 1900 block of Morse Rd. on […]
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — The victims in a double homicide Tuesday in Morrow County have been named. Sheriff John Hinton said Friday they were Linda Fink, 69, and Robert Adams, 67. Fink had filed for divorce from the man being held in connection with their deaths, and Adams was living her. Deputies went their […]
Comments / 0