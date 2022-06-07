ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Getting and staying organized

NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom saving you time, to reducing stress, being and staying organized can be...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus agency celebrates fathers, community at cookout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered Saturday near the South Linden neighborhood for the third annual Proud Dad Cookout hosted by the African-American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA). The event offered free food and fun, family-friendly activities to celebrate fathers across central Ohio. Past Proud Dad Cookouts welcomed smaller crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why multiple flights to John Glenn International were diverted Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple inbound flights to John Glenn Columbus International Airport had to land in other cities Thursday. Arrival data from FlightRadar24 showed that around 11 flights were diverted, including planes from Denver; Las Vegas; Seattle; Charleston, South Carolina; and New York. The communications director for John Glenn International confirmed at least four […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Beating burnout: Ohio lawmaker’s plan to pull teachers from brink of resignation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One public school teacher-turned-lawmaker wants to get more educators back in Ohio’s classrooms. As schools throughout the state grapple with increasingly dissatisfied teachers and severe staffing shortages, Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) is proposing a slew of legislation she said will encourage former educators to return to the classroom and entice future educators to join the force.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Closest national parks to Columbus

Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman accused of stealing dead baby’s identity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Friday in Utah on federal charges she stole the identity of a dead baby. Ava Misseldine, 49, used the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, student pilot license, flight attendant job, admission to Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans, said Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID victim, suspect in fatal Tuttle mall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. The shooting happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. inside the Sole Stop shoe store on the second floor of the mall, police said. Columbus police identified Dontarious Sylvester, 25, as the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New marina opens at Alum Creek State Park

New marina opens at Alum Creek State Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot in foot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man in north Columbus was shot in the foot Saturday morning. According to CPD, officers went to a hospital at 9:19 p.m. on the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Officers found a 48-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbia Gas rate proposal could triple your bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbia Gas has applied to increase its prices for customers using natural gas, but a consumer advocacy office is fighting the change. The natural gas provider is in the thick of a case with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio over whether it can charge customers more. In its most recent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man throws hatchet at kids in Columbus apartment, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A SWAT team came to a Columbus apartment complex after a man attacked and threatened children with multiple blades, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Abdikadir Omar, 24, faces a charge of felonious assault as well as another felony for violating his probation, according to Franklin County inmate records. NBC4 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

"It's been a good run": Jack Roth Run concludes after 16 years

"It's been a good run": Jack Roth Run concludes after 16 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second body in 3 days found in Alum Creek Lake

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews recovered a body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Officers from the Natural Resources department went around 7 p.m. to the lake after getting reports of an abandoned watercraft near the Hollenback Boat Ramp. Multiple emergency crews then came […]
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coffman grad Abby Steiner wins 200m title, breaks NCAA record

EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman grad and University of Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner made history Saturday by winning the women’s 200 meter title with an NCAA record-breaking time of 21.80. It’s the first outdoor NCAA championship for Steiner who also finished third in the women’s 100 meter. Steiner wasn’t done there. She helped propel […]
EUGENE, OR
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Victims named in Morrow County double homicide

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — The victims in a double homicide Tuesday in Morrow County have been named. Sheriff John Hinton said Friday they were Linda Fink, 69, and Robert Adams, 67. Fink had filed for divorce from the man being held in connection with their deaths, and Adams was living her. Deputies went their […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH

