Tires are designed to fit certain vehicles, with truck tires coming in as a wholly different category than the tires for a sedan or even a minivan. A truck tire is designed to manage the heavier loads of a truck, especially if that truck is towing something. There's also the potential for some serious off-road adventuring when you have a pickup truck, and that, too, requires a tire that's up to the task. In addition to off-road truck tires, there are snow tires and performance tires as well as a wide range of all-season tires from which to choose.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO