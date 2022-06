An 81-year-old woman was in this car when it hit a medical and dental building at 21 Buckland St. in Manchester in an accident reported at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, police Lt. Ryan Shea said. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, and the town Building Department was called out due to the damage to the building, he said.

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO