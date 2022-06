GGOOLLDD – “Superstar”. Beloved electronic pop band GGOOLLDD have their first single out in two years. “Superstar” brings the flaring hooks and surging synths that you’ve always loved from the band, erupting into an earworm that you could run, climb, swim and jump to. It makes you feel on top of the world. With festival-ready infectiousness and sparkling aesthetics, it’s the first taste of more to come from GGOOLLDD, so stay tuned. (Ben Slowey)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO