Funeral services for Donald G. Farlee, 78, of Dupree will be at 10 AM, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Dupree School Gym. Burial will be at the Dupree Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be at 6 PM Monday with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at the gym. Donald passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home.

DUPREE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO