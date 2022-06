ArtsKC and the Kansas City Film Office have created the Teri Rogers Filmmakers Grant to support local projects by women and gender-nonconforming directors. “We wanted to identify an area in this particular industry that boosted or elevated individuals that may not normally have access to capital,” ArtsKC President and CEO Dana Knapp says. “ArtsKC’s mission is to ensure access, that everyone can participate in and benefit from the arts, and that includes the artists themselves. We’re working hard to break down barriers that traditionally stand between participants in the arts, but also artists and their ability to work and execute their craft.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO