Charlotte Flair recently managed to keep the SmackDown champion belt at Wrestlemania 38, against all odds that had been made by the entire WWE Universe, even though she failed to shake off Ronda Rousey altogether. In fact, unfortunately, she lost it shortly after at Wrestlemania Backlash, in a rematch strongly requested by the Baddest Woman on the Planet who made her give in completely in an I Quit Match breaking her arm too, even if obviously it was all a storyline to allow The Queen to take an extended period off stage to marry her Andrade El Idolo.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO