BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park has opted out of an Ohio law that as of July 1 allows fireworks to be discharged on private property on certain days during the year. Ohio Substitute House Bill 172 provides an option for home rule cities such as Brook Park to impose a complete ban on the use of consumer grade fireworks. Brook Park has banned fireworks for many years and will continue to do so.

BROOK PARK, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO