ITHACA, NY -- Christa Núñez of the Learning Farm and Khuba International in Ithaca has purchased 14 beautiful acres in Danby. In development with the Town of Danby, a plan for construction of homes and gardens will begin later this year. While it is exciting whenever a family is able to build a home, this land will become the home to families seeking to farm this property, as part of Khuba International’s Quarter Acre for the People (QAP) project.

ITHACA, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO